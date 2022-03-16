ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden expected to join Raiders as free agent

NBC Sports
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots are bringing back James White, but another veteran running back is taking his talents to the AFC West. Brandon Bolden is expected to sign a contract...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Has Personally Reached Out To 1 Franchise

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter shocked the football world when he named the Atlanta Falcons as a “sleeper” team to potentially land Deshaun Watson. Schefter said the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, is “fond” of Watson. “Falcons owner Arthur Blank is fond of Deshaun Watson from the days when the former Gainesville (Ga) High quarterback worked multiple years as a Falcons’ ball boy and developed a relationship with Blank’s family,” Schefter said.
NFL
NOLA.com

Teddy Bridgewater has reportedly found a new NFL home, and it's not with the Saints

Former Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater plans to sign a one-year deal to be a backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Bridgewater had generated some recent speculation about a possible return to the Saints with Jameis Winston testing free agency,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
James White
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns, Patriots Reportedly Agree To Trade

The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots have agreed to a trade that will swap two linebackers. New England is sending Chase Winovich to Cleveland in exchange for Mack Wilson. Winovich didn’t play much last season as he only finished with 11 total tackles (six solo). That said, he had...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nfl Network
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt’s Tweet About Free Agency Is Going Viral

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt took to Twitter Monday to share what he learned about NFL free agency last offseason. And the all-decade pass rusher’s comments quickly went viral. “What I learned in free agency last year,” Watt laid out. “Rumors, sources & reports can be comically far off-base...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Reacted to His NFL Return After Fans Blamed Her For His Retirement

Click here to read the full article. Sharing her support. Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen’s return to retirement message was shared on social media—and let’s just say it was as sweet as one could expect. The model, 41, offered a supportive comment under her husband’s Instagram post on March 13, 2022, where he announced that he’s officially returning to the NFL after publicly announcing his retirement from the league less than two months prior. “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” Bündchen wrote. Brady, for his part, explained his decision to return to football following his retirement announcement. “These...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Deshaun Watson “Rejected” Trade To NFC Team

As the NFL world awaits a decision from Deshaun Watson, one team can be ruled out: the Seattle Seahawks. Watson, 26, has reportedly “rejected” a trade that would send him to Seattle. The Seahawks are trying to find a new franchise quarterback. The team traded Russell Wilson to...
NFL
The Spun

Report: What The Cowboys Allegedly Told Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys shed a lot of cap space by trading Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last week. But apparently, the Cowboys are asserting that the reasons were for more than just the added cap room. During a radio segment on 105.3 The Fan in...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It appears the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland may be coming to an end. Amid a flurry of trade rumors on Tuesday night, the former No. 1 overall pick took to Twitter with what many interpreted as a farewell message to the Browns organization. So, if Mayfield is on his...
NFL
NBC Sports

Edelman has awesome reaction to Tom Brady unretiring, returning to NFL

Tom Brady was retired for less than two months before announcing Sunday night that he's coming back to the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn't entirely a surprise, given some of the 44-year-old quarterback's recent comments about his future. The news definitely created quite a reaction from fans,...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Bucs Plan For Rob Gronkowski Revealed

With Tom Brady back for another go at it, all eyes now turn to his favorite tight end Rob Gronkowski. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Bucs are hoping to re-sign Gronkowski and run it back with him and Brady next season. Brady was the original reason why Gronkowski...
NFL
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy