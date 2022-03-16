Kourtney Kardashian claims IVF medication has put her into early menopause

Kim Kardashian’s relationships with ex-husband Kanye West and Pete Davidson will be discussed in her new reality TV show.The Kardashian family, who rose to fame with their previous E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, are starring in a new series for Hulu titledThe Kardashians.On Monday (14 March), the first trailer for the series was released, showing Kim, her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mum Kris, all making appearances.The show was filmed in the aftermath of Kim’s split from rapper West, with one scene teased in the trailer seeing Kim discussing their struggles with Kourtney....
Comments / 0