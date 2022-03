It’s March, and that means it’s time for all the madness. Most of the focus is shifted towards the NCAA Tournament, which is totally understandable. But the excitement and craziness of college basketball’s postseason don’t stop there. There are a variety of end-of-season tournaments, such as the NIT, which takes some of the NCAA Tourney’s biggest snubs, some of the nation’s household names and a few prestigious teams to create a 32-team bracket.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO