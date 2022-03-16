ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-Year Anniversary Of COVID-19 Lockdown, Stay-At-Home Orders In Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday marks two years since COVID-19 forced Philadelphia to go on lockdown. On March 16, 2020, the City of Philadelphia halted all non-essential business activity and government services.

A stay-at-home order also went into effect. Essential workers began making their heroic sacrifices.

Statewide shutdowns also began ramping up in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

More than 5,000 people in Philadelphia have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

