ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

I’m a job recruiter – the mistake you’re making while interviewing, it could cost you the position

By Brooke Knappenberger
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 hours ago

JOB interviews are universally hard – questions can be tricky to answer, plus the pressure of impressing employers is nerve-wracking.

But, knowing how to answer common interview questions could make or break your chances of landing your dream job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmr2W_0ehCTwQV00
Job interviews are stressful for everyone, but you can get a leg up if you know what to say Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMA4v_0ehCTwQV00
Talent acquisition manager, Taryn Ross, revealed exactly what you should say your greatest weakness is in an interview Credit: TikTok/@pivotandedge

Most people are thrown in a loop when asked in an interview: "What's your greatest weakness?"

Taryn Ross, a talent acquisition manager at the recruiting firm Pivot + Edge, revealed the right way to answer the age-old question.

But first, she shared exactly how you should not respond.

When asked about your greatest weakness, you shouldn't say you can't think of anything or that you don't have any weaknesses.

This response will have the interviewer immediately crossing your name off their list of prospective hires, according to Ross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KryS9_0ehCTwQV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOT8U_0ehCTwQV00

You also don't want to say anything that will obviously hurt your chances of getting hired.

For example, telling a recruiter you're never on time is a big no-no.

Lastly, don't say your biggest weakness is something completely unrelated to the job, such as an affinity for junk food, Ross advised.

Instead, you want to give a response that will paint you in a flattering light, yet is still honest.

Ross said as an example for a good answer: "I sometimes have difficulty asking for help when needed.

"I like to get my work done quickly and efficiently but it is something I am actively working on."

Another acceptable answer Ross provided was: "I often have a hard time saying no.

"I'm a team player and want to help out my colleagues to the best of my ability, but I need to stop overfilling my own plate."

In the comment section, Ross gave additional answers when asked about your weaknesses.

If your weakness is confrontation, Ross wrote out the response: “In the past I found myself compromising too much to avoid upsetting others, but I learned that it was more beneficial to everyone to offer constructive criticism when needed.

"Now, I practice being assertive and listen to all points of view so I can offer genuine solutions vs. temporary fixes.

She wrote for those with the weakness of overthinking: “I tend to consider all perspectives and outcomes before making a decision, which can cause delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UlXc_0ehCTwQV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asjaN_0ehCTwQV00

"I’ve learned to find a balance between positive results and efficiency because perfection isn’t always attainable.

"Now, I set limits and stay accountable to them so I don’t overthink.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJQ38_0ehCTwQV00
Telling an interviewer you're never on time will have them scratching their hands, according to Ross Credit: TikTok/@pivotandedge

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
theeverygirl.com

17 Interview Red Flags That Should Make You Think Twice About a Job

We all know that job interviews are supposed to be an opportunity for you to interview your future employer too, but it’s easy to forget that when you’re actually in an interview. These meetings are stressful, whether they’re in person or on Zoom, so it’s easy for your nerves to get the better of you. You’re so busy telling the interviewer why you’re so great that you forget to pay attention to their body language and demeanor toward you, let alone any small and unusual comments they might make along the way.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Job Interviews#Recruiter#Pivot Edge
Hr Morning

Rage quitting: Survey says many employees regret it

By now, HR pros are well aware of the Great Resignation. Employees have been leaving in droves, in search of higher salaries and better opportunities. But a new study suggests the grass isn’t always greener. A survey conducted by Skynova found that 41% of employees who impulsively quit their...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

Over 70% of Workers Regret Quitting Jobs During the ‘Great Resignation’

According to a new survey, more than half of all young U.S. workers who changed jobs during the “Great Resignation” now admit they regret the change. About 72 percent of respondents said they regret quitting and feel a sense of buyer’s remorse; or that their new gig did not offer the working environment they had hoped during the interview process. All participants of the study — around 2,500 people, total — fall into either the millennial or Gen Z age range.
ECONOMY
Fortune

You’ll never build a personal brand–unless you stop hiding behind remote work

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. COVID-19 canceled the office—or at least that’s what many employees seem to think these days. Many have grown comfortable with remote work and are resisting growing calls from employers to return to the office, even if only for a few days a week.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Next Web

10 massive red flags in developer job interviews

This article was originally published on .cult by Mikaella C. .cult is a Berlin-based community platform for developers. We write about all things career-related, make original documentaries and share heaps of other untold developer stories from around the world. The job posting looked great. The company is interesting. The role...
JOBS
30Seconds

Anxiety & Stress Reduction Techniques: How to Move From Stress to P.E.A.C.E. (Even in These Crazy Times)

Over 70 percent of people say they've experienced moderate to extreme stress in the last six months, according to a survey released by John Hancock Retirement. With international conflicts raging, new COVID variants developing, volcanoes erupting and politicians flailing, how can we maintain our inner peace in a world full of ever-increasing stressors? When you are stressed, remember the acronym I teach my corporate clients:
MENTAL HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
351K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy