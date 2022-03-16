ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

LEMME TELL YOU | Bedroom breakdown; The hugging bandit

By Kendal Higdon
foxbaltimore.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother-in-law shows up to her son's house unexpectedly...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Tova Borgnine, QVC Personality, Dead at 80

Tova Borgnine, a cosmetics entrepreneur and an early QVC star, has died. She was 80. Borgnine, the widow of actor Ernest Borgnine, died on Feb. 26, Tova Beverly Hills President Michele Uram said, reports the New York Times. She did not reveal a cause of death. Borgnine was born Tove...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandit#Lem
The Independent

Florida tourist spends night in stranger’s home after confusing it for Airbnb

A Florida tourist became an unintentional intruder when he mixed-up his Airbnb address and stayed the night in the wrong house.Paul Drecksler says that he arrived in Miami late at night to officiate a friend’s wedding and accidentally broke into someone else’s house.“This is the best possible outcome of breaking into someone’s home and spending the night in their bed,” Mr Drecksler told 7NewsMiami.“I had accidentally got the address wrong going from the Airbnb app into the Google maps; the address became the house right next door.”He told the news channel that he followed the Airbnb instructions and once...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Texas student whose face was ripped off by two rescue dogs reveals injuries: ‘It’s time to show who I am now’

A dogsitter who had most of her face torn off by two rescue dogs has chosen to reveal her injuries to the world in a bid to move forward without fear.Jacqueline Durand, 22, from Dallas in Texas, had to be put into a medical coma, resuscitated multiple times, and given major reconstructive surgery after being mauled by dogs she had been asked to look after just before Christmas last year.The two dogs had previously been "lovely" to her but immediately attacked her when she opened the door, dragging her into the living room and tearing off her nose, ears, lips...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Coming up - Mountain Dew, the little Tupperware that could and a modern-day Albert Einstein. I'm Emma Choi, and this is EVERYONE & THEIR MOM. CHOI: Hi, everyone. Welcome to EVERYONE & THEIR MOM, a weekly show from Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! I'm Emma Choi. This is a show where we dig deeper into Wait Wait stories we love. It's a magical world where anything can happen, and I'm talking anything. Each week, I'll be joined by different panelists and meet a bunch of new friends as we go. Today, my co-host is comedian and total famous person on Twitter - and he's also one of my friends and also one of our writers behind the scenes on Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! - it's Vinny Thomas. Hi, Vinny.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Netflix’s Tinder Swindler Sued By The Diamond Family He Claimed To Be A Part Of

The Tinder Swindler, the Netflix documentary that chronicled the alleged conman, Simon Leviev, continues to make waves. Simon (born: Shimon Hayut0), spent two years in a Finnish prison after being found guilty of defrauding three women. His con was finding women on popular dating sites like Tinder and Hinge. He would then lavish them with […] The post Netflix’s Tinder Swindler Sued By The Diamond Family He Claimed To Be A Part Of appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
Gillian Sisley

Mother of 3 Refuses 50/50 Custody to Live Her 'Best Life' Without Kids

Should a parent always fight for some sort of custody of their children?. Separation takes a heavy toll on a family. It's estimated that over 750,000 legal separations are filed between couples in the United States every year. 1/3 of those couples who split up will have children as well.
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy