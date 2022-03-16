ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Man fined over $3K for jumping off pier into water

By Nathaniel Puente
 11 hours ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have issued a citation to a man who jumped into Corpus Christi Bay on Monday.

According to authorities, a man visiting Corpus Christi for spring break jumped off of Cole Park Pier. City officials say that initial reports were that the man fell off of the pier but surveillance video shows him “climbing the guard rails and intentionally jumping from the top guard rail into the bay.”

The man attempted to swim to shore but the water’s rough conditions prevented him from doing so. He was eventually pulled in by the Corpus Christi Fire Department. He suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

After the event, Corpus Christi police issued the man a $500 citation for climbing a structure forbidden to be climbed. He was also billed $2,689.75 for the emergency services used to save him. His total fine for the incident is $3,189.75.

A Corpus Christi city ordinance prohibits residents from climbing buildings, walls, flagpoles, light poles, fences, barricades, water towers, railings, bridges, smokestacks, or any other structures without the consent of the owner.

