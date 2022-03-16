ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vape exhibit explores marketing strategies

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 14 hours ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A new exhibit aims to show how e-cigarettes and vaping are marketed to certain populations.

The American Heart Association partnered with several Douglas County health organizations and the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence to host the traveling exhibit.

“Vapes: A Marketing Addiction” will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. through March 28th and the Boys and Girls Club.

The interactive exhibit was developed by the Kauffman Museum at Bethel College in Newton, Kansas. It looks at the rise and fall of cigarette smoking and advertising, e-cigarettes and new marketing strategies companies use, and the challenges of nicotine addiction and quitting.

According to the National Youth Tobacco survey, 16.5% of middle and high school students under the age of 18 said they’ve been able to buy e-cigarettes in a vape shop in the past month, and 9.8% from a gas station or convenience store.

The American Heart Association said the tobacco industry uses predatory marketing practices intentionally targeting youth, African Americans and Latinos, and the LGBTQ community with products specifically designed to entice them.

The group said African Americans suffer the greatest burden of tobacco-related mortality of any racial or ethnic group in the United States.

