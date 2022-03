PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Robinson Cano’s return to the Mets included standing up in front of the team and saying he was sorry on Monday. "You can tell he’d been waiting a long time and [it was] something he had in his heart. Guys were very receptive," manager Buck Showalter said hours later. "In this clubhouse, we’ve moved on. It’s something that he and we welcomed and something that needed to be done, and he was perceptive enough to know that. He got it done and you could tell it had been something that was on his mind, something he wanted to do."

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO