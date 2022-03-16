Two Kansas City officers taken to hospital for fentanyl exposure during arrest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri police officers were taken to the hospital Tuesday night for a possible fentanyl exposure during an arrest.
The Kansas City Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Unit intercepted a fentanyl brick which could have killed thousands.
Officers estimate the brick would have been broken down into approximately 10,000 tablets resembling oxycodone.
KCPD said the fentanyl arrived in Kansas City from California and was headed to Alabama.
KCPD believes the markings indicate a shipping destination.
Fentanyl or fentanyl-laced pills are intercepted weekly, according to KCPD who says this is a dangerous and growing issue nationwide.
Police said suspects involved are facing charges.
The officers taken to the hospital are expected to be fine.
