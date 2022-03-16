ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans music community holds Ukraine benefit concert in support of Ukrainian war refugees

By Michaela Romero
 11 hours ago

On March 15, 2022, members of the New Orleans music community held a benefit concert at a local bar to raise funds to help Ukrainian war refugees.

MyArkLaMiss

Berlin train station turns into refugee town for Ukrainians

BERLIN (AP) — Every other hour, another packed train from Poland arrives at Berlin’s main train station filled with hundreds of Ukrainian refugees, mostly mothers and their children looking for a safe place away from the brutal war in their home country. As they spilled out of the trains on Tuesday, loudspeakers blared in Ukrainian […]
POLITICS
MyArkLaMiss

‘I will go back to help’: Women head home to aid war effort

PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — While over 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, a small but growing number are heading in the other direction. At first they were foreign volunteers, Ukrainian expatriate men returning to fight and people delivering aid. Now, increasingly, women are also going back. Motivated by a desire to help […]
CHARITIES
MyArkLaMiss

Talking to kids about nukes: Parents, experts suggest truth

NEW YORK (AP) — Jillian Amodio went with the truth when her 10-year-old daughter had some pointed questions about the war in Ukraine. “When she asked what nuclear weapons were, I explained in simple terms that they’re explosive devices used in warfare that are capable of releasing tremendous amounts of energy and causing widespread harm and […]
RELATIONSHIPS
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance introduces M.J. Foster Promise Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Some Louisiana higher education students now have another way to get financial assistance. According to the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance or LOSFA, the M.J. Foster Promise Program was named after former Louisiana Governor Mike J. Foster. LOSFA reported that the program is a new 10.5 million dollar annual state […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

University of Louisiana at Monroe to host 6th annual women’s symposium

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the University of Louisiana at Monroe, On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Women’s Symposium will partner with the ULM Alumni Association to host the 6th Annual Women’s Symposium from Noon until 5 p.m., at the Bayou Pointe Event Center.   The school reported that the Women’s Symposium highlights women who make the Northeast Louisiana community stronger.  The event is apart of […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruling: Port owes grain terminal owners $124.5 million

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge says a Louisiana port owes $124.5 million to owners of a $50 million grain export terminal because the port failed to get federal permits for dredging required by its lease. Lake Charles port director Richert Self told the American Press on Wednesday that if he cannot […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Patrice Ukeju’s family host justice rally in Bastrop

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A rally for justice in Bastrop early today for the woman who was dragged by a police officer earlier this month. Friends and family members of Patrice Ukeju gathered outside City Hall for a peaceful protest to make their voices heard. They say they want justice. “You had her in handcuffs. […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

$75 million for residents whose homes were built on landfill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A group of New Orleans residents whose homes were built on a toxic landfill decades ago have won a $75.3 million court judgement against the city, its housing authority and the local school board. State district Judge Nicole Sheppard’s ruling said 5,000 residents are entitled to that total amount for emotional […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

La. lawmakers respond to VA’s proposal to close Alexandria hospital

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently proposed shutting down the VA medical center in Alexandria, La. Senator Bill Cassidy responded, calling the proposal “infuriating.” Congresswoman Letlow also disagreed with the proposal. The VA’s proposal to close the facility can be found on pages 37-38 of the 2022 VA Recommendations to […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
