The Kansas City Chiefs are signing quarterback Chad Henne to a one-year deal, according to Mike Garafolo. The deal is worth $2 million, according to Garafolo. A second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft after playing for Michigan in the final four years of the Lloyd Carr era, Henne has been with Kansas City since 2018 after previous stops with the Miami Dolphins (2008-11) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2012-17). Henne has played in just eight games during his three seasons with the Chiefs and only started one. However, during the 2021 playoffs, Henne saw perhaps the most significant action of his career in Kansas City.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO