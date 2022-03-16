ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic Services makes pitch for Fort Wayne trash and recycling contract

By Rex Smith
 11 hours ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Republic Services of Indiana is making a public pitch to take over as the city of Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling collector.

WANE 15 obtained a letter the company plans to publish. The letter details why they think they’re the right choice for Fort Wayne.

You can read it here:

Republic Services is the second lowest bidder of the three that formally submitted bids. The other two are GFL Environmental USA, which is the lowest bidder, and Waste Management.

WANE 15 also reached out to Waste Management and GFL Environmental on Wednesday. Waste Management sent this statement:

WM is committed to taking care of our people, our customers, our communities, and the environment. We look forward to the potential opportunity to serve the City of Ft. Wayne and provide safe, clean, and timely environmental services to the community, through our CNG fleet initiatives , industry technological advances , and core values as we work toward a more sustainable tomorrow.

GFL Environmental had not returned phone calls or emails by the time of this report.

You can see the bids with potential monthly prices from all three companies in the story below:

Fort Wayne receives 3 bids for trash contract

Red River currently provides unlimited trash collection services. Fort Wayne’s Director of Public Works, Shan Gunawardena, told WANE 15 they’ll be recommending “Alternate Bid 1” to City Council.

That would mean the new collector will provide a limited service that restricts the waste you can place at the curb to your trash bin and three extra bags.

State law constitutes that the city award the contract to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.

In a one-on-one with Fort Wayne City Attorney Tim Haffner , he notes that the company with the lowest bid will not automatically get the contract. Haffner notes that the city is looking at multiple factors, including the company’s experience and if they’re capable of meeting the performance expectations.

Mayor Tom Henry’s office has put out a target date of July 1 for a new hauler to officially take over Fort Wayne’s residential trash and recycling collection.

