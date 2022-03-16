ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, TX

NTSB opens investigation in Andrews deadly van crash

By James Clark
KFOR
KFOR
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259y9Y_0ehCSaQo00

ANDREWS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Wednesday afternoon after a deadly crash killed nine people and left two others critically wounded.

NSTB spokesperson Eric Weiss said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday along Farm to Market Road 1788 near Andrews in Andrews County.

Weiss said one coach, previously identified as University of the Southwest Head Golf Coach Tyler James, and eight students were on-board a transit van. A driver and one passenger were inside a pickup truck. Seven people from the van lost their lives, along with both in the pickup.

“As the two vehicles approached each other, the Dodge [pickup truck] veered into the travel lane and collided with the Ford van,” Weiss said.

Weiss also said, “FM 1788 is a two-lane, two-way asphalt roadway with a 75-mile-an-hour speed limit.”

“Following the crash, a post-crash fire ensued, consuming both vehicles,” Weiss said.

When asked to clarify if the pickup truck was driving the “wrong way,” Weiss said it would be up to the investigators to make that determination.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said, “For unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup drove into the northbound lane and struck the Ford passenger van head on.”

Weiss also did not provide information on speeding, drunk driving or any other form of reckless or dangerous driving.

Weiss also did not provide information on vehicle defects or mechanical malfunctions. All of that, he said, would be examined by the investigative team from NTSB. Weiss said NTSB will send a team of 12 investigators, including an expert on human performance and an expert on vehicle factors.

As for whether the victims died from impact or from the vehicle fires, Weiss said investigators will look into that question.

Most of the names have not been released but in addition to the coach, Laci Stone was identified as a crash victim in a statement from the Nacona ISD.

Support for the families and for USW came in from all over Texas including Governor Greg Abbott. USW said the two survivors were taken in critical condition to Lubbock for medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Andrews County, TX
City
Dodge, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Andrews, TX
Andrews, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Andrews, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
KFOR

Young Oklahoma child dies in ATV crash

BUFFALO, Okla. (KFOR) – A five-year-old child died in an ATV crash west of Buffalo in Northwest Oklahoma. The child, who was a passenger on the ATV, at some point grabbed the steering wheel as it traveled down a gravel road, causing the ATV to go off the road, hit an embankment and flip. The […]
BUFFALO, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KFOR

Crews battle car fires at recycling center

Oklahoma City (KFOR)– Four cars caught on fire at a recycling center on the southeast Oklahoma City. Fire crews responded to southeast 55th Street and Phillips around 8 o’clock Wednesday evening and battled the blaze for more than hour. Authorities say there were no injuries reported. They have not said what caused the fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nstb#Farm To Market Road 1788
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
KFOR

KFOR

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy