W.Va. to release new vacation guide, state highway map

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia reached the 2nd-highest export growth rate of any state in the nation for 2021. “Our days of being 50th in every category coming and going are over. Nowadays, more and more often, West Virginia is ranking at the very top of the list of states, especially when it comes to how our state is growing from a business and economic standpoint,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s an incredibly proud day for me and all West Virginians to see our state at #2 in the nation when it comes to the growth we’re seeing with our exports. It means more and more places are choosing to do business with us. Not only is it great news for the manufacturers who have made a home here in West Virginia and have seen their businesses grow because of it, but it’s also wonderful to know that West Virginia products are making an impact all over the world, and that everyone gets to see just how good we really are.”

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO