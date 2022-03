Norfolk library Director Elisabeth “Libby” O’Neill has accepted an offer to become the next director of the Boyden Public Library, effective later this month. O’Neill replaces former director Manny Leite, who left Foxboro in January after six years for a new job in Tennessee. She was selected from among 11 candidates who submitted resumes for the head library post.

NORFOLK, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO