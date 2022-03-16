ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

DeWine speaks in Dayton for the U.S. Air Force’s 75th anniversary

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hi0U6_0ehCRopB00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine spoke in Dayton in honor of the U.S. Air Force’s 75th anniversary Wednesday.

The governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown at Carillion Historical Park, according to a release from the Dayton Development Coalition.

Watch the governor’s remarks in the player below.

WDTN

WDTN

