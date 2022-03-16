DeWine speaks in Dayton for the U.S. Air Force’s 75th anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine spoke in Dayton in honor of the U.S. Air Force’s 75th anniversary Wednesday.

The governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown at Carillion Historical Park, according to a release from the Dayton Development Coalition.

