Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Women’s All Pro Tour, the official qualifying tour for the LPGA’s Epson Tour, will be heading to Westlake, LA and the National Golf Club of Louisiana for the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open. The four-day tournament will be a traditional stroke play format with a cut made after the first 36 holes. The field will feature over 100 of the best LPGA hopefuls competing to take home the first tournament of the 2022 season.

WESTLAKE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO