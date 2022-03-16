Barrio Bread's Guerra up for Outstanding Baker honor

A Tucson chef has been named a James Beard Foundation 2022 Restaurant and Chef Award finalist.

Don Guerra of Barrio Bread earned the honor, in the Outstanding Baker category.

He was one of three local chefs who made the semifinal round. Guerra was the lone Tucsonan to advance.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on Sunday, June 13.

Barrio Bread is located at 18 S. Eastbourne Ave.

