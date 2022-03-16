Car crash on Arivaca Road causes closures in both directions

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is responding to a vehicle collision on Arivaca Road near Milepost 15.

Deputies confirm injuries stemming from this car crash.

They add Arivaca Road will be closed at milepost 1, in both directions.

Commuters are warned to please find alternative routes if traveling in the area.

