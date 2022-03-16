ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs sign reliever David Robertson to 1-year deal

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D123l_0ehCQwX800

(670 The Score) The Cubs have signed veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year deal, the club announced Wednesday afternoon.

Robertson, 34, had a 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 12 appearances for the Rays in 2021. It was his first big league action since the 2019 season, when he underwent Tommy John surgery.

Robertson has a 2.93 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 13 MLB seasons.

To make room for Robertson on the 40-man roster, the Cubs transferred reliever Codi Heuer to the 60-day injured list after he recently underwent Tommy John surgery.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Cubs Sign Seiya Suzuki to Huge Five-Year Deal

Cubs sign Seiya Suzuki to huge five-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs focused their attention on the outfield and landed Japanese star Seiya Suzuki, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. Sources also told Kaplan and NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer the Cubs' meeting with Japanese...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Did Yankees pass on Brett Gardner with new signing?

TAMPA — Brett Gardner wasn’t at Yankees camp when it opened Sunday. And when Tim Locastro appeared on the field taking batting practice — fresh off signing a one-year, big-league deal with the club — it was fair to question whether Gardner would ever play for the Yankees again.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson gets brutally honest on beef with Gerrit Cole after trade to Yankees

The New York Yankees made a trade splash when they acquired Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. One of the first reactions from Yankees fans was one of surprise, as not many expected Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa to be trade targets of the club. However, another initial reaction was one of curiosity. How would Donaldson, who called out Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for his perceived role in the sticky substance scandal in baseball last season, fit into the clubhouse? Donaldson answered some of those questions on Monday ahead of New York’s first official Spring Training workout, as reported by Pete Caldera of northjersey.com.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: Here’s how Astros pulled him back in

Carlos Correa, the top free agent shortstop on the market, is suddenly favored to head back to the Houston Astros. Here’s how that came to be. Correa’s contract demands haven’t done him any favors on the free agent market, at least not with opposing front offices, even though he’s worth the asking price. A decade-long deal is tough to come by in this free agent environment, unless you’re Corey Seager.
MLB
Popculture

Atlanta Braves Make Blockbuster Trade That Impacts Freddie Freeman's Future

It looks like Freddie Freeman will be moving on from the Atlanta Braves. On Monday, the Braves announced they have made a trade with the Oakland Athletics, acquiring the first Baseman Matt Olson in exchange for top prospects catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder Christan Pache, 2021 first-round pick Ryan Cusick and Minor League pitcher Joey Estes. Olson will replace Freeman who has been with the Braves since 2010.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Reliever#Tommy John Surgery#Era
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Latest on Yankees, Freddie Freeman free agency

TAMPA — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s phone buzzed during his first press conference of spring training. It was almost at the exact time news broke that the A’s and Braves had completed a blockbuster deal, sending first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta for a package of prospects and ending free agent Freddie Freeman’s time in Georgia.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Here is the Phillies' 2022 spring training TV schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise nine Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, March 19 against the Blue Jays and ending April 5 against the Pirates, three days before the Phillies open the regular season at home against the A's. Here are the nine (all game times...
MLB
Albany Herald

Home of the Brave: What's next for Freddie Freeman?

First baseman Freddie Freeman remained unsigned Monday but the Atlanta Braves appear to be moving forward as defending World Series champions without him. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said the deal he executed to acquire Oakland A's All-Star Matt Olson for multiple prospects was more emotional than any transaction in his career.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager clarifies surprising Mike Trout rumor

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon is setting the record straight after creating a bit of a snowstorm about Mike Trout’s status for 2022. Over the weekend, Maddon sparked some rumors about the three-time MVP Trout potentially moving from center field to a corner spot following the calf strain that cost him most of last season.
MLB
NJ.com

Latest on the new Yankees the morning after blockbuster trade, Freddie Freeman update

UPDATE: Matt Olson was traded to the Braves on Monday afternoon, so Freddie Freeman likely will sign with the Dodgers or Yankees. TAMPA — It’s a manic Monday in Yankees land. The morning after their biggest blockbuster since the 2017 winter deal for Giancarlo Stanton, the first day of spring training workouts began with tradition. Aaron Boone met with his players in a clubhouse meeting that included the three newcomers acquired from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday night — third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. All three had to make a 2 ½-hour drive from Fort Myers to Tampa after being traded for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela, so they probably didn’t get a lot of sleep.
MLB
FOX Sports

Josh Donaldson helps Yankees, but Twins got best of big deal

Most trades nowadays are some version of "big-leaguer for assortment of prospects," so whenever two clubs pull off a blockbuster deal composed entirely of MLB players, it’s a refreshing change of pace. That's what happened Sunday, when the New York Yankees acquired infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and...
MLB
FanSided

Matt Olson trade: Best memes and tweets from Braves fans

Twitter reacts to the news that the Oakland A’s are trading Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves, meaning Atlanta are no longer signing Freddie Freeman. In another massive day for MLB free agency, the Oakland A’s are trading first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta. Of course, this means that the Braves are no longer pursuing Freddie Freeman.
MLB
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
860
Followers
2K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy