Cubs sign reliever David Robertson to 1-year deal

(670 The Score) The Cubs have signed veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year deal, the club announced Wednesday afternoon.

Robertson, 34, had a 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 12 appearances for the Rays in 2021. It was his first big league action since the 2019 season, when he underwent Tommy John surgery.

Robertson has a 2.93 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 13 MLB seasons.

To make room for Robertson on the 40-man roster, the Cubs transferred reliever Codi Heuer to the 60-day injured list after he recently underwent Tommy John surgery.