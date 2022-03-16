Raising Our Voices: ‘Reservation Dogs’ Receives Outstanding Television Series

Watch a video of Sterlin Harjo, who co-created FX’s Reservation Dogs with Taika Waititi, accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding television series.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.

