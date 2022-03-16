ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Raising Our Voices: ‘Reservation Dogs’ Receives Outstanding Television Series

By THR staff
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 14 hours ago

Watch a video of Sterlin Harjo, who co-created FX’s Reservation Dogs with Taika Waititi, accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding television series.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.

More from The Hollywood Reporter Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Holly Hunter Reflects on Loss of ‘Broadcast News’ Co-Star William Hurt: “My First Great Mentor”

Holly Hunter briefly reflected on the loss of William Hurt during a segment on the Today show, where she was promoting the second season of the NBC comedy Mr. Mayor. The actress worked with Hurt on James L. Brooks’ 1987 comedy Broadcast News, for which both she and Hurt received Oscar nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Appreciation: William Hurt, Dreamboat With a SoulAnna Nicole Smith Biopic in the Works"Whyyy Do I Do This?": Kaley Cuoco, Jean Smart, Lena Waithe and the THR Comedy Actress Roundtable “Well, Bill was like my first great mentor,” she told the third hour of Today on Tuesday....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Campion Fires Back at Sam Elliott’s ‘Power of the Dog’ Criticism: “Let’s Meet Down at the Warner Brothers Lot for a Shootout!”

Jane Campion is venting further about Sam Elliott’s recent criticism of The Power of the Dog. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Scott Feinberg on THR’s Awards Chatter Podcast — in an episode recorded last Friday — the director said of Elliott, “It has to be said, I think, he was being a bit of a b-i-t-c-h, because, you know, he’s not a cowboy either, he’s an actor — he grew up in Sacramento and was educated in Oregon, you know? We’re dealing in a fictional world, we’re dealing in a mythic universe. The West is a myth, it doesn’t exist...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lena Dunham
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro Slams Academy for Oscars Telecast Shake-Up: ‘This Is the Year to Sing and Do It Live’

Click here to read the full article. For Guillermo del Toro, the 2022 Oscars are already a living “Nightmare.” While accepting the Filmmaking Achievement Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards on February 28, the “Nightmare Alley” director called out the Academy’s decision to pre-tape eight categories ahead of the March 27 ceremony. “If any year was the year to think about it, this is not the year not to hear their names live at the Oscars. This is the year to sing and do it live,” del Toro said in his speech. “2021 was a fucking great year for movies.” The categories that will...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Dog#Fx#Reservation Dogs#Thr#Coda
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage’s ‘Unbearable Weight’ Gets Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score, a Career Best

Nicolas Cage is getting some of the best reviews of his career … for playing Nicolas Cage. The actor’s new comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent currently has a rare 100 percent critics‘ score on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Film Review | SXSW 2022SXSW: 'Atlanta' Season Opener, Nicolas Cage Film 'Unbearable Weight' Set for Fest'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Nicolas Cage ('Pig') The reviews follow the film’s world premiere at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday night in Austin, Texas. As there are only 15 reviews so far, it’s probable that...
MOVIES
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Walmart
Variety

‘Walking Dead’ Maggie and Negan Spinoff ‘Isle of the Dead’ Set at AMC

Click here to read the full article. “The Walking Dead” continues to live on at AMC, with the network greenlighting a spinoff centered on Maggie and Negan. Both Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return for the spinoff, which is currently titled “Isle of the Dead.” The six-episode series will see the two characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series is expected to debut in AMC...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star's new movie is now available to watch on Netflix

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun's latest film is streaming on Netflix. The movie, The Humans, is a psychological drama where three generations of a Pennsylvania family reunite to celebrate Thanksgiving — but this won't be the happy gathering one might expect. An adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Fan-Favorite Star to Get a New Series Based on His Life

Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad star Pete Davidson is set to star in a new comedy series titled Bupkis. The story will be a gritty and stylized version of Davidson's own life story, and will be co-written by Davidson, Dave Sirus, and Crashing's Judah Miller. According to Deadline, who broke the story, Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels will produce through his Broadway Video banner and Universal Television. Per the report, Bupkis is described as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Isla Fisher Joins Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx in ‘Strays’ (Exclusive)

Isla Fisher has joined the high-wattage cast of Strays, the live-action/CGI hybrid that Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar filmmaker Josh Greenbaum is directing for Universal. Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Randall Park are already on the voice call sheet, while Will Forte is the rare live-action human in the production, which is intended to skew hard into adult comedy territory.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 'Servant of the People'Berlin Film Festival Condemns Russia's "War of Aggression," Will Not Ban Russian DirectorsSports Sanctions Hamper Oligarchs' Ability to Launder Russia's Reputation Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote...
MOVIES
Shropshire Star

From Netflix to Wales for Tipper the mouse starring in new television series

A top actor from Llangollen is sharing the limelight with a stunt mouse that has appeared in a blockbuster Netflix show and EastEnders. Tipper, the talented brown rodent, is making her debut in a Welsh language TV comedy series alongside the popular actor, Dyfed Thomas, who hails originally from Rhosllanerchrugog.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: ‘King Richard’ Stars Receive Breakthrough Performers Award

Watch a video of King Richard stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play Venus and Serena Williams, respectively, in the Warner Bros. Pictures film, accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for breakthrough performers. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dune,' 'King Richard' and More Oscar-Nominated Editors Break Down Their Films' EndingsRaising Our Voices: 'CODA' Receives Outstanding Achievement in ScreenwritingHow the Oscars Are Embracing Coming-of-Age Stories This Year Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy