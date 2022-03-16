ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

What Chris Sale’s Injury Means For Red Sox Rotation To Open 2022 Season

By Ricky Doyle
NESN
NESN
 13 hours ago
A typical Major League Baseball season is filled with ebbs and flows, and the Boston Red Sox encountered their first bump in the road Wednesday when it was revealed Chris Sale will miss the start of the 2022 campaign due to a stress fracture in his right rib cage....

