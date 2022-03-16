ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Petr Yan’s entire corner denied entry into US for upcoming UFC 273 title fight

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121eFV_0ehCQkBe00

Interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan is going to need to find some fill-in cornerman for his title fight at UFC 273.

Yan, one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the UFC roster, is set to compete in a title unification matchup in four weeks and serve as the co-main event of UFC 273. On that night, he will have his long-awaited rematch with rival and lineal champion Aljamain Sterling.

Related: UFC tonight – UFC London fight card, betting odds, and watch times

A matchup between the two has been planned, scheduled, and then postponed several times since their first fight over a year ago. It was a bout Yan lost by disqualification in the fourth round after landing an illegal knee on Sterling when he was considered to be a downed opponent. It was a battle the Russian was starting to dominate and seemed well on his way to winning.

Petr Yan’s cornermen denied entry into US for UFC 273

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvPNX_0ehCQkBe00
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The fight will unify the division title with the interim belt “No Mercy” won by beating top-five bantamweight Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 in October. It is one of the most anticipated bouts of the year and a scrap that has become important to both as they have traded trash talk over social media and interviews for months.

  • Petr Yan record: 16-2 (7 knockouts, 1 submission)

However, it seems that Yan will be heading to the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida without his coaches and cornerman. On Tuesday, MMA reporter Bruno Massami broke the news that entry into the United States has been denied for the coaches that were set to corner him in his championship bout.

“Per Igor Lazonin from Russian Tass Agency, Visa request of all corners of Petr Yan was denied from US Government. Yan has 3 years US visa and can enter in the United States to UFC273,” Massami wrote on Twitter.

This major setback for the 29-year-old is another instance of the hard stances that governments around the world have taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago. Along with economic sanctions levied on the Russian government and the country’s oligarchs, sports leagues have pulled events from the country, and Visa requests for Russian athletes have been denied in a various nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqprg_0ehCQkBe00
Also Read:
Former NFL player Greg Hardy released by UFC

UFC 273 takes place on April 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a featherweight title bout pitting champion Alexander Volkanovski vs “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Aspen Ladd blasts “the Karen of MMA” Miesha Tate, says she’ll fight her for free: “I just want to hit her”

Aspen Ladd still hopes she can fight Miesha Tate one day. The feud began after Tate blasted Ladd and her coach and boyfriend in Jim West for the way West yelled at her inside the Octagon during the Norma Dumont fight. West was trying to get Ladd going heading into the fifth round as she was clearly losing but Tate claimed that she’s in an abusive relationship.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
mmanews.com

Kayla Harrison Feels Wins Over Cyborg, Nunes Give Her GOAT Status

Kayla Harrison feels she needs to eventually square off with Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Amanda Nunes to claim GOAT status. Harrison recently re-signed with the PFL following a lengthy free agency process in which she flirted with the idea of signing with top promotions such as Bellator and the UFC. Bellator offered the top deal for Harrison before PFL matched and ultimately signed her to a new contract.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Petr Yan
MMA Fighting

Belal Muhammad reveals how he went from potential main event against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC London to Vicente Luque rematch

Belal Muhammad was one of the only fighters on the entire UFC roster who was calling out undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev — and it turns out he nearly got his wish. After scoring a dominant win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson to move his unbeaten streak to seven fights, Muhammad got the call he wanted with a chance to headline the upcoming UFC London card.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2 set for UFC 274

Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza are finally set to run it back. According to Sports Illustrated, Namjunas and Esparza have agreed to fight one another in the co-main event of UFC 274 on May 7 in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Title Fight#Combat#Russian#Mma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rose Namajunas to defend strawweight title against Carla Esparza at UFC 274

The date for the next strawweight title defense is set, adding to a stacked May UFC pay-per-view event. Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is in the works to meet Carla Esparza for the second time in her career at UFC 274. The event takes place on May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, and Namajunas vs. Esparza 2 will serve as the co-main event. MMA Junkie confirmed the news following an initial report from Spots Illustrated.
UFC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

46K+
Followers
39K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy