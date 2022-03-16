ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carlton Davis’ goal: Another Super Bowl with the GOAT

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The end of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement helped former Auburn standout Carlton Davis make his decision as he approached NFL free agency this week. Davis wants to play for another Super Bowl winner. Where better to do that than on a team with a...

www.al.com

The Spun

Gisele Makes Her Feelings Known: NFL World Reacts

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tom Brady, supports her husband’s decision to come out of retirement. Bundchen confirmed to PEOPLE that the decision was a family decision, not just Brady’s. “Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she’s also his biggest cheerleader. He...
NFL
AL.com

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman sign with ESPN to be new voices of Monday Night Football

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck are the new voices of Monday Night Football. The former FOX broadcasters signed multi-year deals with ESPN, it was announced Wednesday. The duo’s start on Monday Night Football will mark their 21st NFL season in the booth together, matching the legendary Pat Summerall and John Madden’s all-time record as on-air NFL partners.
NFL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson’s goal is to play 10-12 more years and win 3-4 more Super Bowls

After 10 years in Seattle and one day in Denver, Russell Wilson doesn’t think his career is even half over. Wilson said on his first day as quarterback of the Broncos that he could easily see himself playing as long or longer in Denver than he did in Seattle, and that he definitely sees himself winning more Super Bowls than the one he won with the Seahawks.
NFL
AL.com

Tennessee Titans to release Julio Jones, reports indicate

The Tennessee Titans plan to release wide receiver Julio Jones less than one year after trading for the seven-time Pro Bowler. The Titans obtained Jones on June 9 from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 draft and a fourth-round selection in the 2023 draft. But for the second season in a row, Jones missed seven games because of hamstring issues.
NFL
