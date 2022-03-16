ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field & Stream

The Best Ultralight Spinning Reels of 2022

By Morgan Lyle
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 4 days ago

The best ultralight spinning reel for trout and other smaller species depends on your budget, because there are great choices at every price point. Part of the fun of fishing for smaller species is using lightweight, appropriate-sized gear. This list features examples of well-designed, well-built ultralight spinning reels that are suited to fishing streams, rivers, ponds, reservoirs, and even saltwater bays and estuaries.

We’re talking here about spinning reels usually categorized as size 1000 models, the smallest most manufacturers produce, designed for line from 2- to 8-pound test. They all weigh less than 10 ounces, some of them much less, for which your casting wrist will thank you. Ultralight spinning is mostly a freshwater pursuit, so resistance to corrosion from saltwater isn’t emphasized as much as it would be with larger saltwater reels. If you do need a reel for small salt species, you’ll want to be extra careful to rinse it thoroughly after each use, and reapplying grease every so often is a good idea.

This list includes reels ranging in price from about $60 to $500. The best ultralight spinning reel for you probably falls somewhere in this range, and with proper care and maintenance should provide years of good fishing.

Things to Consider Before Buying an Ultralight Spinning Reel

Spinning reels have a lot of specifications, and ultralights are no exception. The different components of a reel will determine how well it performs on the water, and how well it holds up season after season. You’ll want a reel that doesn’t feel heavy in the hand, cranks smoothly, can vary how hard it is for a fish to pull line from the spool, and resists corrosion and grit.

Materials

Metal is widely seen as the best material for your reel’s body because of its sheer strength and rigidity. However, carbon fiber can a perfectly acceptable substitute and is used for bodies and rotors on the some of the top models. Carbon fiber is usually lighter than metal, can generally handle the stress of fighting larger fish, and will never rust.

Drag

You’ll rely on your reel’s drag to put the brakes on hard-charging fish before they get too far away to control, or dart into heavy cover that might break your line. The rule of thumb says drag should amount to one-quarter of your line’s pound test rating. All the reels listed here can easily exceed that level of drag, but a stronger drag is better because it requires less fiddling with the knob while playing your fish.

Bearings

Reels use bearings to keep gear shafts turning smoothly. The more, the better, although having a few high-quality bearings is preferable to numerous low-quality ones. Reel specs generally list the number of ball bearings plus one roller bearing for the anti-reverse clutch.

Gear Ratio

The higher the first number in the gear ratio, the more line your reel will retrieve per turn of the handle. If the ratio is 5.1:1, the rotor turns 5.1 times for each crank of the handle. A slower retrieve is good for deep-running crankbaits or spinnerbaits, but a high ratio also enables you to pull a buzzbait or lipless crankbait with appropriate speed. The gear ratio combined with the size of the spool yields in the “inches per turn” figure – how much line comes back onto the reel with a full turn of the handle.

Best Ultralight Spinning Reel Overall: Shimano Sedona FI 1000

Why It Made the Cut

The Sedona is a popular reel that offers some of Shimano’s best features at a relatively modest cost, including the precise and durable Hagane cold-forged gears.

Key Features

  • Weight: 7.6 ounces
  • Gear Ratio: 5.0:1, 26” of line retrieved per turn
  • Line Capacity: 270/2 to 110/6 mono (yards/pound test)
  • Maximum Drag: 7 pounds
  • Bearings: 3+1
  • Maximum Drag: 7 pounds
  • Bearings: 3+1

Pros

  • Hagane cold-forged gears
  • Higher center of gravity for less fatigue
  • Plenty of drag for an ultralight

Cons

  • Slow gear ratio
  • No anti-reverse switch

The Sedona FI has fewer bearings and a lower gear ratio than more expensive, metal-bodied Shimanos. But, it costs less than half as much and can still handle the species you’re after with an ultralight. One place it doesn’t skimp, offering signature high-end Shimano features, is in the gears. The Hagane gears are cold-forged instead of molded or machined. As with other cold-forged gears, the result—skipping on some science—is that a gear can be expected to have sharp teeth for years to come, resulting in a product that keeps its out of the box smooth reeling. The Sedona FL 1000 weighs 7.6 ounces but is also designed with Shimano’s G-Free body, in which the center of gravity is closer to the rod, so it feels lighter than it actually is.

Best Ultralight Spinning Reel Under $100: Penn Fierce III 1000

Why It Made the Cut

The Fierce III 1000 has a metal body and side plates, carbon fiber drag, four stainless ball bearings plus a roller bearing, and a sturdy aluminum bail—great specs at this price, from an iconic brand.

Key Features

  • Weight: 7.8 oz
  • Gear Ratio: 5.2:1, 22” of line retrieved per turn
  • Line Capacity: 160/6 to 110/10 mono (yards/pound test)
  • Maximum Drag: 9 pounds
  • Bearings: 4+1

Pros:

  • Sturdy metal build
  • Four stainless steel ball bearings can handle rugged environments
  • Impressive drag power

Cons:

  • Low gear ratio

Expect the Fierce III to hold up well when battling good-sized trout, panfish, bass or small salt species. That durability comes thanks to its metal construction—full body and side plates—and Penn’s proprietary HT-100 carbon fiber drag washers. The 1000 size is a true ultralight, comfortable for long use at 7.8 ounces. The 4+1 stainless steel bearing system includes instant anti-reverse to assure solid hooksets.

Best Ultralight Spinning Reel for Trout: Daiwa Tatula LT 1000

Why It Made the Cut

Probably because of its high-density carbon fiber body, the Tatula LT 1000 is remarkably light. It has a very efficient gear ratio and plenty of smooth drag power to handle the biggest trout. Looks good, too.

Key Features

  • Weight: 5.8 ounces
  • Gear Ratio: 6.2:1, 30.5” of line retrieved per turn
  • Line Capacity: 250/4 to 110/8 mono (yards/pound test)
  • Maximum Drag: 11 pounds
  • Bearings: 6+1

Pros:

  • Lightweight
  • Six ball bearings plus roller for super smooth operation
  • Digigear technology

Cons:

  • Complaints of bail slipping open

This not-so-cheap reel is part of Daiwa’s LT line. The “Light and Tough” concept pares down design and focuses on construction, using state of the art materials for lighter weight components that don’t compromise a reel’s strength. The Daiwa Tatula LT sticks to that LT concept with a strong but lightweight high-density carbon material body, what Daiwa calls Zaion. The reel also offers a high-tech drive train, with the company’s DigiGear digital machining—ensuring gears fit together exactly—and a cold-forged aluminum main gear for silky smooth reeling. The components turn within a generous set of six stainless steel ball bearings, including one with corrosion resistant coating. A high gear ratio gets fish to hand quickly and can affect a speedy retreat from snaggy structure. The result is a reel with the finesse needed to land the smallest native, but with enough horsepower to tame the largest steelhead.

Best Premium Ultralight Spinning Reel: Shimano Stella FJ 1000

Why It Made the Cut

The Stella series is built for corrosion resistance with a metal body and waterproof drag, yet it weighs just six ounces and features 12 shielded ball bearings to keep it working smoothly for a lifetime of use.

Key Features

  • Weight: 6 ounces
  • Gear Ratio: 5.1:1, 25” of line retrieved per turn
  • Line Capacity: 270/2 to 110/6 mono (yards/pound test)
  • Maximum Drag: 7 pounds
  • Bearings: 12+1

Pros

  • Metal body, coatings, and sealed drag
  • Smooth cross carbon drag
  • Twelve sealed ball bearings offer exceptionally smooth performance
  • Surprisingly light weight

Cons

  • Slow gear ratio
  • An expensive investment

Shimano’s Stella series reels represent a long-term investment in high-quality gear for serious anglers. The cold-forged metal body is fully rigid, immune to flexing under stress, and a suite of internal and external coatings help prevent corrosion, even in saltwater use. The smooth, sealed drag affords complete control of your fish. The long-stroke spool, Aero Wrap II fast-up/slow down oscillation, and one-piece bail fight tangles and promote orderly line lay on the retrieve.

A lot of thought has gone into the engineering of the Stella’s Propulsion Line Management System, including a spool lip designed for maximum casting distance. Cold-forged Hagane metal gears are part of a specially designed drive train, dubbed Micromodule Gear II, for effortless, smooth performance. The range of technological advances built into the Stella FJ have inspired fierce loyalty among ultralight anglers, and it’s easy to see why.

Best Budget Ultralight Spinning Reel: Pflueger President 20

Why It Made the Cut

This handsome blue reel has six ball bearings, an aluminum handle and spool, and a slow oscillation that delivers great line lay, all for around $60.

Key Features

  • Weight: 6.2 ounces
  • Gear Ratio: 5.2:1 Gear Ratio, 20.2” line retrieved per turn
  • Line Capacity: 200/2 to 80/6 mono (yards/pound test)
  • Maximum Drag: 6 pounds
  • Bearings: 6+1

Pros

  • Lightweight and compact
  • Runs smoothly on six ball bearings
  • Aluminum handle and bail

Cons

  • Some reports of line twist

Pflueger’s President 20 is a great value daily reel, and it’s the one I use to fish spinners for small bass and panfish in my local pond. The drag is more than adequate for smaller species, and the feel is effortless on a light 6-foot rod. The drag is sealed, and the aluminum spool is braid-ready; Pflueger lists the capacity as 180 yards of 4-pound test braid. The body and rotor are graphite for a lightweight construction, while the bail and handle are sturdy solid aluminum.

Best Micro Spinning Reel: Zenon SP20

Why It Made the Cut

Abu Garcia calls the Zenon “the lightest spinning reel ever produced,” and it’s loaded with high-end features, including 10 ball bearings, 11 pounds of drag, and a tiny, one-piece, no-wasted-space magnesium body.

Key Features

  • Weight: 4.9 ounces
  • Gear Ratio: 6.2:1, 33” line retrieved per turn
  • Line Capacity: 185/6 to 110/10 mono (yards/pound test)
  • Maximum Drag: 11 pounds
  • Bearings: 10+1

Pros

  • Amazingly light
  • Ten bearings assure smoothness and durability
  • Fast gear ratio

Cons

  • Price
  • No reverse switch

Built as a finesse fishing reel for the quality-obsessed Japanese domestic market, Abu Garcia’s Zenon is packed with the manufacturer’s best tech. The reel achieves its remarkably low weight with a one-piece magnesium body that eliminates unnecessary material, a heavily vented spool, and carbon fiber rotor. In addition to being lightweight, the C6 V-Rotor provides ultra-low start up inertia. Ten HPCR ball bearings keep the “aircraft grade” aluminum main shaft turning smoothly. The fast 6.2:1 retrieve will bring in 33” of line with each turn, and the 11-pound carbon fiber drag is strong enough to turn fish that are usually played on bigger reels.

How We Made Our Picks

I compared spinning reels in the ultralight category from established manufacturers, looking for the features and characteristics that most impact day-to-day use – weight, build quality, thoughtful design, manufacturer reputation, and user reviews. Price was a consideration, and I found a number of good options for under $100. If you use these reels in the manner they were designed for, they will all provide a lifetime of service.

FAQs

Q: Who makes the best ultralight spinning reel?

All reel brands have expensive and inexpensive models, and as with most things, you get what you pay for. Some brands, such as Penn and Van Staal, are better known for larger freshwater and saltwater spinning reels. The best ultralight spinning reels probably come from Shimano, which has a number of very popular models, including the Stradic, the Stella, and the Vanford.

Q: Can you catch big fish on an ultralight rod?

You certainly can catch big fish on an ultralight rod. The next question is, can you land them? This is when a reel with a smooth drag is most important. A good-quality drag can apply enough pressure to control the fish, but not tighten so hard that the fish can break the line.

Final Thoughts

An ultralight spinning reel is a remarkably versatile fishing tool, one that’s useful on the shore of a large reservoir and on a small upland trout stream. Paying close attention to features and characteristics—like materials, drag, bearings and gear ratio—makes it easier to select a reel that will give you few problems and much pleasure for seasons to come. Any of the above will serve you well in your light-tackle angling pursuits.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

The Best Fishing Rod and Reel Combos of 2022

Fishing rod and reel combos are a great way to get started. So, if you’re looking for an excuse to get out of the house and into the outdoors, pick out a good combo and you’re ready to go. But for those who have never been fishing, walking into a sporting goods store to find the right setup can be overwhelming and confusing. There are endless rod and reel options and pairing the two together can be a tricky task. Luckily, fishing rod and reel combos are a great way for new anglers to get on the water and start catching fish. Combos are balanced well and come in a wide variety of setups to cover anything from trout to redfish. Experienced anglers like to pick their rods and reels to fit their fishing style but a combo is a perfect way to get started.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

The Best Baitcasting Rods for Bass

The best baitcasting rods for bass aren’t found by glancing at a tackle shops’ racks, shaking tips and checking prices. Those reveal little of their quality and characteristics, which are critical to creating the precise presentations that boat more and bigger bass. Preferred by most bass anglers, baitcasting...
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Musky Lures for 2022

Muskies are moody. Without a doubt, it’s this fish’s temperamental disposition that makes them so frustrating to fish for, even for the most passionate musky hunter. You know they’re there, lurking; most likely watching your swim past without even showing a twitch of interest. Fortunately, the best musky lure can help tip the odds in your favor.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

The Best Headlamps for Fishing

If the best fishing took place in the middle of the day, we wouldn’t need to worry about seeking out the best headlamps for fishing. And of course, some of it does. But most anglers know that dusk and dawn are magical times on the water, when game fish, and the bait and flies they feed on, are at peak activity. Many of us pursue our fish after most people have gone to bed – that’s when the biggest brown trout and striped bass, to name a couple of examples, come out to feed.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Reel#Big Fish#Trout#The Reels#Penn Fierce Iii#Abu Garcia Zeno
Field & Stream

Want a Real Turkey Hunting Adventure? Head to the Mountain West for a Merriam’s Gobbler

When you think of turkey hunting, chances are the word adventure doesn’t spring to the forefront of your brain. Chasing gobblers is a ton of fun and a favorite springtime tradition, but most of these hunts aren’t especially adventurous. You’re probably not going hike through towering peaks or spend a week in the backcountry sleeping in a bivy sack and packing everything on your back. That is, unless you step outside the norm, grab your scattergun, and head for the Rockies or for the vast canyonlands of the West in search of a white-tipped Merriam’s.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

The Best Baits for Trout

What’s the best bait for trout? It’s a tough question, and that’s a good thing. Today’s trout fisher has a wide range of store-bought trout bait to choose from, and there’s reason to be confident of catching with all of them. Maybe the better question is, what’s the best trout bait for the way (or ways) you like to fish?
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

The Sand Hill: How a Good Turkey-Hunting Spot Can Lift Your Spirits

My buddies and I take an end-of-turkey-season road trip to Nebraska every May. There’s a particular sand hill on the farm we hunt, and it’s where I usually spend my final day of the season. Nate and I found the spot on the last morning of the trip a few years ago, when a longbeard that had roosted alone in a stand of cottonwoods flew down, gobbled at us in a frenzy, then walked straight away into what appeared to be a square mile of nothing. We followed him, calling as we went to keep tabs, with no cover to hide us save the breaks in the landscape and scattered yuccas.
NEBRASKA STATE
Field & Stream

The Best Fishing Line for Bass

The best fishing line for bass is often overlooked, but one of the most critical pieces of gear to catch lunkers. Many anglers will spend hours debating over lures, or which rods and reels are their favorite. Yet, they give almost no thought to what fishing line is best for their specific goals and style of fishing. With so many lines available today, trying to choose the best fishing line for bass can be overwhelming. Follow these tips and recommendations the next time you go to spool your reel and you’ll be on your way to catching more bass.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Air Mattresses for Camping

The best air mattress for camping will be the one that best fits your outdoor needs and personal preferences. Some of us sleep cold. Some of us might need a longer or wider mattress. Maybe you want a mattress that fits perfectly in the back of a vehicle so you can forgo a tent.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

The Best Fishing Kayaks Under $1000

There are plenty of fishing kayaks under $1000 that have everything you need and more to have successful days on the water. A number of anglers are now pursuing just about every species that swims out of their kayaks. From sunfish to sailfish, fishermen are taking kayaks to places they’ve never been before; it’s truly incredible. However, a lot of purpose-made fishing kayaks, with cutting edge technology, cost in excess of $3000—and that’s without associated essential gear. For many anglers just starting out, this isn’t a feasible budget. The good news is, there are some incredible yaks for $1000 or less that cover just about every type of fishing. Here are my top picks for the best fishing kayaks under $1000.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Field & Stream

Best Camping Tents of 2022

The best camping tents are ones that you can use for years, maybe even decades. They’re functional, durable, and will continually protect you from the elements during outdoor adventures. Whether you are looking to replace a tent that has reached the end of its life with you or you’re...
CARS
Field & Stream

F&S Fly of The Week: The Pat’s Rubber Legs

In the Northeast, the first sign of late-winter life on most of our trout streams is the sight of little black stoneflies, often crawling on the snow along the banks. The presence of these bugs doesn’t mean the fishing has suddenly begun—it’s still a bit early for trout to be consistently feeding in the northeast. A careful angler, however, may score a trout or three by drifting a nymph through the deep holes. A Pat’s Rubber Legs would be as good a choice as any.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

How to Plan Your Striper Season Now and Catch More Fish Later

It doesn’t matter if you’re throwing flys or plugs—if you want to catch more stripers this season, or catch the fish of a lifetime, the process doesn’t start with your first cast, it starts right now. From dialing in your gear to checking the tides and moon phases, there’s a lot to do now that will give you an edge this spring and summer. Here are some pre-season rituals that have helped me in my pursuit of stripers in the suds.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

The Newbie’s Guide to Drawing a Killer Western Big-Game Tag

As a Colorado native, I’ve spent the vast majority of my hunting tenure, which now spans more than 25 years, chasing critters on public land all across the West. From the spine of the Rockies down the plains, the terrain can be tough and the animals can be far between. But when it comes to western hunting, nothing is more challenging than figuring out how to draw a tag.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

FX Dreamline Classic Review

The FX Dreamline Classic airgun is a precision-crafted, powerful and accurate pre-charged pneumatic air rifle. FX produces the Dreamline in a variety of configurations, and the line further boosts the ability to change configurations in addition to calibers. The tested model features the highly adjustable and great-looking GRS Green Mountain Laminate stock.
SWEDEN
Field & Stream

Shed Hunter’s Dream: Trail-Cam Video Catches 10-Point Buck Dropping Both Antlers

For a shed hunter, the only thing better than actually spotting a buck shedding his antlers is getting the event on trail-camera. One Tom O’Reilly posted the video below on Youtube last month, noting that it was captured on January 6 of this year and that the time stamp is incorrect. In any case, it’s making the rounds now, as we’re in the midst of shed hunting season. It’s such a great depiction of the event, where the buck, seemingly irritated by the presence of his antlers and ready to get that weight off his head, first does a whole-body shake and then a head-shake to achieve his goal. If there’s a bigger gimme in the shed hunting world, I haven’t seen it.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Learn How to Sharpen an Axe

One of the sweetest sounds (and feelings) in the outdoors is when a sharpened axe splits cleanly through the wood you are cutting with it. Learning how to sharpen an axe is key to safe and efficient work, whether you are cutting wood for the fire or limbing trees for habitat management.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
543
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy