ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saukville, WI

Spring is a perfect time to enjoy maple syrup

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
ozaukeepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the time of year to celebrate the sap that comes from maple trees and the syrup made from the sap. Riveredge Nature Center in the Town of Saukville has plenty of activities to celebrate the season. The Maple Sugarin’ Shindig will be held Saturday, March 19. There...

ozaukeepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Saukville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
WDBJ7.com

Duff’s Sugar House: Maple syrup the old-fashioned way

HIGHLAND Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Highland County Maple Festival begins Saturday. All the festivities, including all the sugar camps--- are back after being canceled the last two years. Sugar camps are where maple syrup is made. If you are driving in Highland County between January and March, and you...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Changing climate could lead to less sweet maple syrup

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The transition from winter to spring is typically the season that you will notice taps on maple trees due to the prime weather conditions. Cold nights, below freezing, with mild days, above freezing, are preferred as the temperature swing as it allows the sap to flow and creates pressure within the tree to move the sap.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Syrup#Powdered Sugar#Granulated Sugar#Fish#Food Drink#Riveredge Nature Center#The Sugarbush House#Access#Trail Pass#French
Huron Daily Tribune

Southern Michigan Maple Syrup Weekend approaching, to feature local businesses

Southern Michigan's Maple Syrup Weekend falls on the first day of spring this year, the best season for producing maple syrup. Organized by the Michigan Maple Syrup Association, treat yourself to the sweetness of the state by seeing how maple is harvested and made into delicious syrup at one of the many sugar houses participating in Maple Syrup Weekend on March 19-20 across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDIO-TV

Tis the season for Maple Syrup

It's that time of the season, time to start tapping those trees for maple syrup! Warm weather is good news for tapping maple trees. “When we see some consistent weather in that forty degrees and sunny skies, that tends to make the sap move more than cloudy, dreary days,” says Farmer Doug. To get a nice flow of sap down the taps, it has to freeze at night.
AGRICULTURE
Sandusky Register

GREAT OUTDOORS: Maple syrup is nature's sweetest wild edible

While no longer necessary for our daily survival, there are a variety of wild edibles that appear each spring in the fields and woods that attract locavore harvesters, including ramps, morel mushrooms, asparagus and other free treats. On the other hand, in order to feed their families, early colonists relied...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lootpress.com

Pickens gears up for 36th annual Maple Syrup Festival

In late winter, here in our mountains surrounding Pickens, when nights are freezing and days begin to warm, it’s maple sugaring time! Next, we collect and transport the sap to a sugar house where it is boiled down in large evaporating pans making the thick, golden syrup. It takes about 45 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup. The hot syrup is then filtered and packed into storage jugs. West Virginia has a long history of sugar making. The Indians made syrup first. They threw hot rocks into hollowed-out logs that were filled with sap. The early settler quickly learned to make the sweet stuff and use it as their main source of sugar. Today, maple syrup and sugar are widely used in cooking, baking, and as topping. Join us for a full weekend of activities celebrating this tradition each year on the third full weekend in March!
PICKENS, WV
CBS 58

Maple Syrup harvest season kicks off in southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, (CBS 58) -- Maple syrup harvesting is underway in southeast Wisconsin, and it's something you can go see for yourself in person. This is something officials at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary in Kenosha say could be a fun way for your kids to learn more about where food comes from.
KENOSHA, WI
Tracy Stengel

It's Maple Syrup Season in Michigan and You Can Make Your Own

You may have noticed buckets hanging from trees on your drive around the neighborhood. Consider it good news. It is one of the earliest signs of Spring! March is maple syrup season in Michigan, and you can join in the excitement with just a few items and very little elbow grease. This is a project that the whole family can enjoy!
Delaware Gazette

Maple sugar days enjoyed by all

The record rainfall on Monday night, Feb. 21, at Stratford Ecological Center on Liberty Road, caused a drainage stream to flood the lane, halfway between the entrance and the Education building, by mid-afternoon Tuesday. The culvert was blocked. It was my first experience with such a scene. The farmhands beckoned me on, and I gingerly crept through and drove on, leaving the problem in their competent hands. It turned out everyone was able to get out, and the next day the culvert was cleaned out and the run-off had already abated.
DELAWARE, OH
Register Citizen

Celebrate 'Maple Weekend' at syrup sugarhouses around Connecticut

Sugarhouses around the state that will open their doors to celebrate sap in all its forms on March 19 and 20. During "Maple Weekend,' maple producers around the state will teach visitors how maple sap is collected and how maple products are made, according to the Maple Syrup Producers Association of Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Morning Sun

Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival returns for 2022

The Village of Shepherd will be hosting their 63rd annual Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival. The Maple Syrup Festival has been around since the 1950s and provides different maple syrup products, food, and activities for community members to enjoy. “This year’s festival will feature a full schedule of events including the...
SHEPHERD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy