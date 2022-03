MESA, Ariz. — No Canada?. No problem for the Cubs when it comes to their decision-making on free agents who may not be vaccinated against COVID-19. Team president Jed Hoyer said vax status hasn’t been a factor in the Cubs’ targets as they scramble, with the rest of the league, in filling out rosters after the lockout — even as a related travel restriction looms in August with a series scheduled in Toronto.

