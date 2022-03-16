Stash houses in El Cenizo, Zapata busted as 46 apprehended

The U.S. Border Patrol stated that a combined 46 people were discovered inside two stash houses in El Cenizo and Zapata between March 11-12, 2022. (Courtesy /U.S. Border Patrol)

Two stash houses located in El Cenizo and Zapata were recently busted, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The USBP stated that the Webb County Sheriff’s Office required assistance for the initial incident on March 11.

The two agencies arrived at a residence in El Cenizo where 39 individuals were apprehended, USBP said. The home was abandoned.

USBP said that on March 12, it also worked in conjunction with agents from the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office.

Again, law enforcement arrived on location in Zapata. They apprehended seven individuals found inside the residence.

“All individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the station for further processing,” the USBP said in a statement. “Stash houses are a threat to national security and a threat to the people in our communities, not only because of the criminal activity they are linked to but also the lack of sanitary conditions.”