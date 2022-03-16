Midland City Council approves purchase of three new fire trucks

FILE PHOTO: A Midland fire truck is parked near two tractor-trailers after they collided while driving northbound on Washington Street, causing one to knock down a traffic light, at the intersection of Washington and Patrick on Tuesday. ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))

The Midland City Fire Department will have three new fire engines within about two years.

Midland City Council met Monday evening to vote on a purchase order for three new fire engines.

The fire trucks will cost $1,842,085, with one fire engine already covered by the current Fiscal Year 2021-22 Equipment Revolving Fund (ERF) budget, said Director of Public Services Karen Murphy. But the ERF needed to be increased by $1,184,190 in a budget amendment to cover the cost of the other two fire trucks.

Council approved the budget amendment and purchase order in unanimous votes, with the anticipated delivery date range being March - May 2024.

However, some council members had hesitancies with the order due to the price.

The trucks will be purchased from Sutphen Corporation in Dublin, Ohio, with the models being the Sutphen G2 Pumper, said Midland Fire Chief Joshua Mosher. The fire department chose these trucks because the company is easy to work with and order parts from, and the department already uses two Sutphen trucks. There is currently a ladder truck and a fire engine in each of the city's three fire stations.

The trucks slated for replacement are also racking up a lot of miles, Mosher said. The trucks need to be replaced because the department’s replacement plan has them scheduled for replacement in the next three years, Murphy said. The fire department was given an estimate of 24-26 months by Sutphen to produce the trucks, due to increased production times, Mosher said.

Council member Steve Arnosky asked why each of the department’s three stations needs two trucks when many of the calls the department responds to, such as car accidents, do not require the big fire trucks. Mosher responded that having two trucks at a station provides a backup if one is not available, such as when one is in maintenance.

Arnosky said deciding this was a “balancing act.”

“It is hard to say no, but it is also a lot of money,” Arnosky said.

Mayor Maureen Donker also asked if purchasing these trucks means that they will wear out at similar points in time and if the city will have to spend a large amount again in 20 years. Murphy said this would depend on how much the trucks are used.

Council member Diane Brown Wilhelm said she supports the purchase because she would not want to be involved in an emergency with older trucks that need to be replaced and cannot respond to a call. She also added that the price for these trucks could continue to increase over the next few years.