Gov. Whitmer signs bills to help small businesses, homeowners

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed more bills to help both small businesses and homeowners.

On March 1, Whitmer signed House Bill 5062 to simplify the process for new businesses to get liquor licenses.

"My top priority is growing our economy and lowering costs as we keep putting Michiganders and small businesses first," Whitmer said in a statement.

Whitmer announced the bipartisan legislation she signed in a press release on Tuesday.

Chiropractor practices:

Together, House Bill 5295 and 5296 will enable chiropractors to grow their practices by allowing licensed chiropractors to form a professional limited liability company or a professional corporation with other medical professionals, according to the release.

House Bill 5295 was introduced by Rep. Roger Hauck, R – Union Township. House Bill 5296 was introduced by Rep. Kevin Hertel, D – St. Clair Shores.



Commercial fishing regulations:

Senate Bill 251 revises commercial fishing regulations to increase the depth at which certain nets can be set, change the dates during which whitefish can be fished and allow a designee of the Department of Natural Resources to examine fish for scientific purposes, according to the release.



Senate Bill 251 was introduced by Sen. Ed McBroom, R - Vulcan.



Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act:

House Bill 4242 updates permit requirements for the exportation of minnows, wigglers and crayfish from Michigan, according to the release.



House Bill 4242 was introduced by Rep. Julie Alexander, R – Hanover.



Mobile Home Commission Act:

House Bill 5449 establishes a process for mobile homeowners who have lost or never received the certificate of title to secure a title through the Secretary of State.



House Bill 5449 was introduced by Rep. TC Clements, R – Bedford Township.

