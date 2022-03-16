ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explosives left from wars in Iraq injure people for decades that follow

By Jason Beaubien
NPR
 14 hours ago

The legacy of old wars in Iraq takes the form of mines and cluster bombs that still injure people, often children. Groups are trying to educate kids about the dangers. Wars can start quickly, but cleaning up from one can take decades. That's the case in Iraq, where unexploded munitions from...

www.npr.org

