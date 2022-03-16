ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football: 2022 NFL Free Agency winners and losers, team by team with all major free agents

By Dave Richard
CBS Sports
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NFL season has officially begun, even though free agency has unofficially begun for several days now. This part of the year is commonly referred to as the "business season," where teams re-calculate their salary caps and re-shape their rosters in hopes of being competitive in the football season ahead....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Mitchell Trubisky statement on joining the Steelers

After days of speculation and rumor, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have their new starting quarterback. According to multiple reports, the Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky joins Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins in the quarterback room as they look to replace Ben Roethlisberger.
NFL
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

NFL announces 39 compensatory picks for 2022 draft

This year, the NFL awarded 39 comp picks. The comp pick formula assigns picks to franchises who suffered the largest net losses, so teams that signed multiple free agents have a lesser chance of receiving picks. This year’s formula also includes the changes made last year, when teams began receiving...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Contacted The Seahawks: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. Since taking a knee, pregame, in protest of systemic, racial and ethnic inequality; opportunities for Kaepernick to return to the league that he once helped a carry a team to a Super Bowl in, have been few and far between.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence inks historic deal

The "legal tampering period" for NFL free agency kicked off Monday, and some of the biggest stars in the league are already making waves. Free agents who are returning to the team they played for in 2021 can sign immediately, while players changing teams can merely agree on terms, with those deals becoming official on Wednesday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Appear To Have Made Decision On Mason Crosby

The Green Bay Packers entered this offseason with a tough decision to make on Mason Crosby. His cap hit is awfully steep for a kicker, and yet, it sounds like he’ll be sticking around for the 2022 season. According to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, it appears that Green Bay...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Make Big Free Agency Move: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jack was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $8.35 million in cap space on Tuesday. Through 15 games this past season, Jack led...
NFL
The Spun

Gisele Makes Her Feelings Known: NFL World Reacts

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tom Brady, supports her husband’s decision to come out of retirement. Bundchen confirmed to PEOPLE that the decision was a family decision, not just Brady’s. “Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she’s also his biggest cheerleader. He...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Larry Ogunjobi: Signs with Chicago

Ogunjobi signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Ogunjobi registered a career-high seven sacks last year with Cincinnati, but he had to be carted off the field due to a foot injury during the Bengals' wild-card win over the Raiders. The 2017 third-round pick is expected to be healthy and ready to contribute for Chicago by the time training camp rolls around.
NFL
New Haven Register

AP source: Steelers sign QB Mitchell Trubisky to 2-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky will get a chance to kickstart his career in Pittsburgh, and attempt to replace a likely Hall of Famer in the process. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the veteran quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the open starting job following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement in January.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Joins Vikings

Phillips signed a three-year deal worth $19.5 million with Minnesota on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Phillips played each of his first four seasons as a professional in Buffalo, and he logged a career-best 448 snaps and 51 tackles in 2021. He'll join a Minnesota defensive line that also boasts Dalvin Tomlinson following the subsequent release of Michael Pierce (illness) on Monday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Marcus Maye: Joins Saints on three-year deal

Maye (Achilles) agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Maye underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles in early November, but he still proved to be a popular target in free agency. It's unclear if the 29-year-old will be ready to go for Week 1, but when healthy he figures to start at free safety alongside Malcolm Jenkins.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Catches on with Miami

Wilson agreed Monday with the Dolphins on a three-year, $22.8 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Wilson becomes the second Dallas receiver to head elsewhere in the past three days, as the Cowboys previously dealt Amari Cooper to the Browns on Saturday. According to Rapoport, Wilson will get $12.75 million guaranteed in the deal, with the big salary increase he'll be receiving not leaving Dallas with the flexibility to retain both him and Michael Gallup, who re-signed with the team on a five-year, $62.5 million deal. Wilson, who turned in a 45-602-6 receiving line on 61 targets while starting in four of his 16 appearances in 2021, is expected to slot in as the No. 3 receiver on Miami's depth chart behind Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker. The Dolphins also have Will Fuller (finger) on the roster, though he's a free agent and isn't expected to return to Miami.
NFL

