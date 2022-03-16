Fantasy Football: 2022 NFL Free Agency winners and losers, team by team with all major free agents

Wilson agreed Monday with the Dolphins on a three-year, $22.8 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Wilson becomes the second Dallas receiver to head elsewhere in the past three days, as the Cowboys previously dealt Amari Cooper to the Browns on Saturday. According to Rapoport, Wilson will get $12.75 million guaranteed in the deal, with the big salary increase he'll be receiving not leaving Dallas with the flexibility to retain both him and Michael Gallup, who re-signed with the team on a five-year, $62.5 million deal. Wilson, who turned in a 45-602-6 receiving line on 61 targets while starting in four of his 16 appearances in 2021, is expected to slot in as the No. 3 receiver on Miami's depth chart behind Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker. The Dolphins also have Will Fuller (finger) on the roster, though he's a free agent and isn't expected to return to Miami.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO