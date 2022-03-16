ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Cecil County government accuses County Council of "defunding the police"

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 11 hours ago
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger blasted the County Council for "defunding the police," after the council voted not to fund bonuses for new hires and pay adjustments.

The county government released a press release today criticizing the vote.

Hornberger said she is "stunned" that two councilmen were able to "defund our public safety employees."

Human Resources director Angelia Lawson noted in a statement that this also means the Sheriff's Office will be forced to cancel its marketing campaign, including Route 40 billboards that highlighted signing bonuses.

"Unfortunately, this reversal will have a chilling effect on attracting and retaining public safety employees," said Lawson.

Hornberger had supported a 6 percent cost-of-living adjustment for all critical county employees, as well as bonus and pay adjustments for the Sheriff's Office, detention center, 911 dispatchers, State's Attorneys, and other public safety officials.

The fiscal analysis on the proposed bill says "the debt service refinancing will still result in a net savings to the County for FY2022."

