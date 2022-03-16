Julio Jones: Set to be released

Grant (ankle) agreed to a three-year deal with the Browns on Tuesday that's worth up to $13.8 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Grant missed the final game of 2021 with an ankle issue, but it won't affect his outlook in free agency. Chicago acquired the 29-year-old from Miami in October, and he finished the campaign with 11 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 493 yards on 21 kick returns and 250 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. Grant is likely to see most of his action in the return game for Cleveland, as well.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO