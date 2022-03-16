Julio Jones: Set to be released

Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the entire 2022 season after an investigation determined that the Atlanta Falcons star gambled on NFL games. The league insists Ridley did not place bets using inside information, but apparently he did gamble on his own team. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter,...
The Julio Jones era in Atlanta ended on a sour note. The Falcons, pressed up against the salary cap and pent-up acrimony from previous contract talks, dealt away one of the biggest stars in franchise history and one of the best receivers of his generation last June. The price was low for a wideout-needy Tennessee Titans team to jump on; second- and fourth-round draft selections in exchange for a player who’d averaged more than six catches and 95 yards per game over his first decade in the league, along with a sixth-round pick.
One of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen in the past decade is expected to hit the open market. It was reported on Wednesday that Tennessee plans to release Julio Jones. In his only season with the Titans, Jones had just 31 receptions for 434 yards and a...
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly set to part ways with wide receiver Julio Jones after one season. The team will release the future Hall of Famer with a post-June 1 designation, which will free up $9.5 million in cap space after that date. As exciting as the trade for Jones...
Less than a year after trading multiple draft picks to the Falcons for Julio Jones, the Tennessee Titans are admitting defeat by releasing the wide receiver. Julio Jones has had one of the most dominant careers by an NFL wide receiver ever. So the Titans could be forgiven for thinking he could be the piece that bolstered their Super Bowl pursuit.
Louisville has scheduled a press conference for Friday morning to announce former Cardinals standout Kenny Payne as the school's next men's basketball coach, a source confirmed to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish on Thursday. The board must approve the hire, but a source said that's considered a formality at this point.
“Leonard Fournette’s Instagram is now missing the assumed to be “goodbye Tampa” post from a few days ago Wonder why he would delete dat…,” one fan tweeted. “Without Brady back, I didn’t see Bucs being able to keep Fournette. Makes much more sense now — they worked really well together. Bucs probably need him to find a lukewarm market in free agency, like last year,” said Bucs insider Greg Auman.
The NFL's legal tampering period has lasted more than 24 hours, and there have been plenty of contracts that have been agreed upon around the league. While Day 2 of the legal tampering period hasn't been as frantic as Day 1, there have been plenty of impending transactions and players changing teams.
With the loss of C.J. Uzomah as he leaves in free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals have a hole at the tight end spot. Drew Sample is on the roster, but has never shown enough to feel confidence in his ability to be the starting tight end. There are still several...
Ogunjobi signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Ogunjobi registered a career-high seven sacks last year with Cincinnati, but he had to be carted off the field due to a foot injury during the Bengals' wild-card win over the Raiders. The 2017 third-round pick is expected to be healthy and ready to contribute for Chicago by the time training camp rolls around.
Phillips signed a three-year deal worth $19.5 million with Minnesota on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Phillips played each of his first four seasons as a professional in Buffalo, and he logged a career-best 448 snaps and 51 tackles in 2021. He'll join a Minnesota defensive line that also boasts Dalvin Tomlinson following the subsequent release of Michael Pierce (illness) on Monday.
Reid signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs on Monday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Reid is set to replace Tyrann Mathieu -- currently an unrestricted free agent -- in the Kansas City secondary. Across 13 games with the Texans in 2021, Reid managed 66 total tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble. Only 25 years old, Reid will be expected to be a key part of the Kansas City defense in 2022 and beyond.
The Giants and Seals-Jones (concussion) agreed to a contract Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Seals-Jones is joining the fifth organization of his career and a team in great need at his position after Evan Engram left for Jacksonville, Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith (knee) were cut in recent weeks, and Levine Toilolo (Achilles) hit free agency. Seals-Jones flashed at times last season for Washington when Logan Thomas (knee) was sidelined, gathering in 30 of 49 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. With the Giants, Seals-Jones will serve as the team's unquestioned top tight end due to the competition combining for three career catches, all by Chris Myarick last season.
Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
Grant (ankle) agreed to a three-year deal with the Browns on Tuesday that's worth up to $13.8 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Grant missed the final game of 2021 with an ankle issue, but it won't affect his outlook in free agency. Chicago acquired the 29-year-old from Miami in October, and he finished the campaign with 11 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 493 yards on 21 kick returns and 250 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. Grant is likely to see most of his action in the return game for Cleveland, as well.
The Texans acquired Cashman (groin) from the Jets on Wednesday in exchange for a late-round draft pick, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cashman has played only 14 games across his first three seasons in the league, and he'll make his way to Houston for the final year of his rookie contract. He recorded 40 total tackles and a half-sack in seven games as a rookie in 2019 but has only nine tackles in the past two years while dealing with injuries. Cashman missed the final 10 games of the 2021 campaign due to a groin injury.
Jones signed with the Bills on Monday, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports. Jones spent the 2021 season with Carolina and managed 38 tackles across 17 games. He'll play a key role with Buffalo in 2022 and should specifically bolster its run defense.
Wilson was traded from the Browns to the Patriots in exchange for Chase Winovich on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. New England and Cleveland swapped two linebackers who could both benefit from a change of scenery. After racking up 82 tackles (57 solo) as a rookie with Cleveland back in 2019, Wilson is now coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons and will work to reinvigorate his career under coach Bill Belichick.
Walker agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker led Cleveland with 113 combined tackles last season, and the All-Pro middle linebacker is now set to run it back with the team for the 2022 campaign. For fantasy purposes, it's positive to see Walker back in familiar circumstances, as he should be set to repeat a similarly productive role.
