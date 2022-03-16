ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian flaunts toned figure in new Good American campaign

By Rebecah Jacobs
 13 hours ago

Khloé Kardashian is focusing on herself amid more drama with the father of her child, Tristan Thompson .

After taking to Instagram a few weeks ago to talk about her progress in the gym, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed for a new Good American campaign, proving she’s seeing new changes in her body every single day.

Khloé’s clothing brand just launched a new collection of sustainable denim, telling consumers they can “look good and feel good in denim that’s responsibly made.”

In the first photo posted to the official Good American Instagram page, the reality star is wearing a pair of ‘90s style baggy white jeans. On top, Kardashian put on a cropped beige tank top, baring her midriff and showing off her killer abs . She’s also embracing her natural curls, something she has only started to do more recently.

In the second picture, Khloé poses for a black and white flick wearing a pair of shorts, again from Good American’s new collection of sustainable denim. She pairs what looks to be light wash denim with a cut-off cropped sweater, lifting her hands up to play with her hair as she highlights her jawline and her midriff once again.

Back in February, Kardashian flaunted her progress in the gym by posting two different photos of her back, which were taken “about 3 months apart.” According to the reality star’s caption, she’s been working on “sculpting my back and arms,” and she’s clearly proud of her personal progress.

Since her most recent break up from Tristan Thompson--who was caught cheating as it was revealed he fathered another child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols --fans have been concerned for Khloé, hoping she’s able to take proper care of herself.

Some paparazzi photos seem to show the former Revenge Body host looking a lot slimmer than usual, and while she’s been flaunting her gym progress, some of her supporters are concerned the change isn’t a positive one.

Hopefully, the changes in Kardashian’s body are something she’s proud of and not a result of negative life changes.

