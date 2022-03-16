ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Glen Campbell And Linda Ronstadt Cover The Hell Outta James Taylor’s “Carolina In My Mind”

By Brady Cox
 13 hours ago
Talk about a classic.

Man, sometimes I wish I could just take a time machine back to the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, and enjoy all of these TV variety shows that were hosted by country artists.

Seriously, there was The Johnny Cash Show, Hee Haw, The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, The Porter Wagoner Show, and so many others.

Back in the day, before singing competitions became a thing like American Idol, The Voice, and The X-Factor, up and coming artists used these variety TV show platforms to get their name on the map.

With that being said, we’re gonna spin it back to 1971 to the The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour.

As we know, Glen Campbell was a country music powerhouse back in the day, and his show was beloved by country music fans, and music fans alike.

At the time, Linda Ronstadt was bursting onto the scene with her first big time hit after parting ways with The Stone Poneys, “Long, Long Time,” and Campbell thought it would be a good idea to bring her onto the show.

The two joined each other on stage, and covered James Taylor’s 1968 release, “Carolina in My Mind.”

Needless to say, the two covered the song to perfection, matching in perfect harmonies, and is just a really cool moment in country music overall.

