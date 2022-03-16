ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Florida woman targeted online after being mistaken for Russian foreign minister Lavrov’s daughter

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZVAZ_0ehCNqut00

South Florida realtor Ekaterina Lavrova has been abused online by people mistaking her for the daughter of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov .

The daughter of the longtime Putin associate shares the same name as the Florida realtor.

“It’s not nice to have your picture posted in wrongful content,” Ms Lavrova, from North Bay Village in Miami , told WSVN . “It sounds silly, but like I would never imagine that I would be in a situation like that.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , she said people on several social media platforms have been targeting her with messages and phone calls, some even going after her real estate business. Her home address has been posted on Twitter .

“People wish you to burn in hell, you know, ‘you should be deported,’ ‘let’s take over her apartment and host somebody from Ukraine,’” Ms Lavrova told the local station. “Every day you think it’s going to get better, it doesn’t stop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4FkC_0ehCNqut00

“They make a post on Twitter, on Facebook or on Instagram , and they say, ‘This is his daughter. Let’s go attack her,’” Ms Lavrova, adding that she’s worried about her family’s safety.

“All it takes is one crazy person to come and do something, and God knows what can they do,” she added.

When she contacted Twitter about the abusive posts, she said they told her that they “didn’t find a violation of our rules”.

The Independent has reached out to Twitter for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9Pzb_0ehCNqut00

“This is how many people have, you know, spread it,” Ms Lavrova said.

“I have no relation to” Mr Lavrov “and I can’t influence that minister to stop it,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Former Russian foreign minister: China will 'never' treat Putin as 'equal'

China will never treat Russian President Vladimir Putin as an equal and will prove "ruthless" in any business dealings after crippling sanctions and a drawn-out invasion have left Russia vulnerable, according to a former Russian diplomat. "Putin might go to China," former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev told Fox News...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Guardian

Russian former foreign minister calls for Ukraine ceasefire

A Russian former foreign minister has joined a call for all sides in the Ukrainian war to return to diplomacy and so reduce “the dramatically elevated risk” of a nuclear conflict. The appeal co-authored by Prof Igor Ivanov, now the president of the Russian International Affairs Council, may...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Minister#Russian#Wsvn
TheDailyBeast

The Russian People May Be Starting to Think Putin Is Insane

There is a lot of talk in the West about Russian President Vladimir Putin being mentally unhinged. How could he not have known that his invasion of Ukraine would have serious consequences for his country? Or is he so obsessed with maintaining an image of greatness—especially ahead of Russia’s upcoming 2024 presidential elections—that he doesn’t care?
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Reporter Lost Part of His Leg in Ukraine Attack, Authorities Say

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall had to have part of his leg amputated after he and his colleagues came under fire while reporting on the war in Ukraine, authorities said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, shared the news on Telegram on Tuesday, a day after Fox News confirmed Hall had been hospitalized after the vehicle he was traveling in with colleagues was struck by fire outside Kyiv. Hall’s colleague, Pierre Zakrevsky, was killed, along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova. Gerashchenko said that while Hall survived, “doctors had to amputate” the lower part of his leg. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Hall lost part of his leg after Russian troops fired at him and his crew. Earlier this week, acclaimed documentary filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was also killed while working in Ukraine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
The Independent

The Independent

549K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy