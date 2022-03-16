ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County

By WBRC Staff
CNN
CNN
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjImE_0ehCNYDv00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains led to serious flooding situations in Jefferson County on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Rescue crews were called to several locations in the Birmingham area to help drivers stuck in high water.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Crews responded to 20 plus water-related calls throughout the city. Eight were actual rescues.

BFRS crews said a 60-year-old man was pulled out of the water on 23rd Street South by bystanders and they performed CPR. The person was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital hospital by BFRS in critical condition.

One driver on University Boulevard near St. Vincent’s Hospital was helped out of her car by a WBRC FOX6 News photographer. Vincent Parker noticed the woman needed help getting out of her car and he waded out to help pull her out of the car window.

Parts of 21st Street South flooded quickly along with University Boulevard, Clairmont Avenue and other places in south Birmingham.

Several cars were underwater.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Fed raises interest rates for first time since 2018 by a quarter of a point

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting a quarter-percentage point interest rate increase — nearly two years to the day after the central bank slashed its benchmark federal funds rate to zero in a bid to cushion the blow of a deep recession triggered when the United States shut down in the early days of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Birmingham, AL
Cars
Local
Alabama Government
Jefferson County, AL
Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
The Hill

Zelensky challenges conscience of Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confronted Americans on Wednesday with a graphic portrait of his country’s suffering in the face of Russian hostility, delivering an impassioned speech that challenged both the policies of the Biden administration and the conscience of a Congress that's now vowing to escalate its response. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Vehicles#Fire Rescue#St Vincent#Car Window#Extreme Weather#Bfrs#Cpr#Wbrc Fox6 News#University Boulevard
CNN

CNN

930K+
Followers
138K+
Post
740M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy