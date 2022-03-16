ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. State Supreme Court rules Pa. State Senate, House maps constitutional

By George Stockburger, Daniel Hamburg
WTAJ
WTAJ
 13 hours ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of the Pennsylvania State House and Senate maps approved earlier this year.

The ruling was announced shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

House Republicans were among those who challenged the maps after the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission approved the maps with a 4-1 vote.

“The court’s ruling is very gratifying. We’ve worked long and hard on this plan,” said Mark Nordenberg, chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission.

The court found that the Final Reapportionment Plan of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission filed on February 4, 2022, “is in compliance with the mandates of the Pennsylvania Constitution and the United States Constitution.”

“We made every effort to comply with the underlying law, while also creating fair maps and up more opportunities for members of minority groups by and to have the court unanimously affirm our work obviously leaves you with a good feeling,” Nordenberg said.

The court also ruled that the approved maps “shall be used in all forthcoming elections to the General Assembly until the next constitutionally-mandated reapportionment shall be approved.”

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, argued the Legislative Reapportionment Commission’s set of House maps is slanted in favor of Democrats and violates state constitutional standards in splitting municipalities and by how much some districts would vary from the average district’s population size.

“Today’s order reflects the Pennsylvania Supreme Court majority’s continued shift from a fair arbiter of fact and law to a rubber stamp for liberal special interests and left-wing partisan political positions,” said Benninghoff on Wednesday.

Benninghoff says they are “continuing to examine the next steps in our remaining legal options and are not foreclosing any possibility to ensure Pennsylvanians get a fair plan that accurately reflects them in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.”

State Senate Democratic leader and commission member Jay Costa said he’s pleased with the ruling.

“This has been the most open, transparent and fair process as it relates to redistricting that we’ve seen here in Pennsylvania when you’re talking to someone who was here 10 years ago, where it was 180 degrees different,” Costa said.

The map does affect some Midstate lawmakers. Harrisburg is now split up and state Rep. Patty Kim’s district now includes part of the West Shore.

“It’s a new challenge and I’m excited to find ways that I can serve both communities and maybe even be a bridge to find some of the things that we have in common and work together and not have that divide of the river,” Kim said.

After the ruling, state Rep. Andrew Lewis announced he’s is not running for re-election, where he’d be pitted against another incumbent in a now Democratic district.

“I’ve had some members who have expressed some concerns about changing of their districts but you know, that’s the way the process works. It’s incumbent upon members to understand that district change every 10 years,” Costa said.

The court also ruled that a February 23 order that temporarily suspended the election calendar is now vacated, allowing State House and Senate candidates to begin filing petitions.

A new schedule was released for State Senate and House candidates to file petitions to appear on the May 17 primary ballot. Candidates can begin circulating and filing nomination petitions on March 18 and must file nomination petitions by March 28.

“It’s going to make all of the candidates just work our tails off to get our petitions in and then turn around for the election,” Kim said.

The first day for candidates to circulate and file nomination papers is March 29 with the last day being March 31.

This is a developing story and abc27 will have more information as it becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

