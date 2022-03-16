ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU announces initiatives to reimagine future of defense

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is boosting its security programs, including scholarship programs for...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAFB

LSU gymnastics earned No. 2 seed for SEC Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers gymnastics team has earned the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Southeastern Conference Championships held in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. With a score of 198.125 on Friday against Utah, they leap-frogged Auburn and Alabama for the second...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFB

Latest LSU baseball rankings: March 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU dropped in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 poll from No. 12 to No. 13. The Tigers remained at No. 16 in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll. They moved up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 in Perfect Game’s Top 25 poll. LSU also moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 in Collegiate Baseball Newspapers Top 25 poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

WAFB

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy