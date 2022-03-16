ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Junne Harris 1931-2022

The Atascadero News
 14 hours ago
Junne Harris, age 90, gathered her children to her side and passed peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2022, in Atascadero, CA.

She is survived by her sister, Melissa Lawrence, and her children; Robbie Janay Strong, daughter; Anthony Joseph Gravance, son; and Laurie Jane Gravance, daughter.

She lived a life full of joy. She loved babies and all animals. She enjoyed gardening and spending many life events with her children. She so loved her “kids.”

A beautiful soul both inside and out, she spread kindness and love to those around her.

We shall all meet again. Forever in our hearts.

There will be no services held.

