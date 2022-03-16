Sedona Police Officers Honored
The Sedona Sedona Police Department hosted its annual awards night on March 14, while presenting well-deserved honors to their own.
Employee of the Year awards were presented to:
Volunteer: Mike Ward
Professional Staff Member: Heidi Videto
Officer of the Year (four-plus years of experience): Detective Aldo Ortega
Rookie of the Year (three years or less experience): Officer Catherine Beers
Explorer of the Year : Kiama Hahn
MADD DUI Officer of the Year : Officer Jesse Santos
Other awards presented included:
Meritorious Service Awards: Communications Specialist Adam Leili and Officer Catherine Beers.
Chief’s Award: Support Service Technician Heidi Videto
Letter of Commendation: Officer Jon Reed, Officer Catherine Beers, Officer Rod Ramirez
Lifesaving Award : Officer Justin White, Officer Shayla Wallace, Officer Stephen Miolla.
Volunteer promotion : Ray Schwartz to major
The City thanks all our police staff for the work they put in every day of the year.
