Sedona, AZ

Sedona Police Officers Honored

By Tommy
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 13 hours ago

The Sedona Sedona Police Department hosted its annual awards night on March 14, while presenting well-deserved honors to their own.

Employee of the Year awards were presented to:

Volunteer: Mike Ward

Professional Staff Member: Heidi Videto

Officer of the Year (four-plus years of experience): Detective Aldo Ortega

Rookie of the Year (three years or less experience): Officer Catherine Beers

Explorer of the Year : Kiama Hahn

MADD DUI Officer of the Year : Officer Jesse Santos

Other awards presented included:

Meritorious Service Awards: Communications Specialist Adam Leili and Officer Catherine Beers.

Chief’s Award: Support Service Technician Heidi Videto

Letter of Commendation: Officer Jon Reed, Officer Catherine Beers, Officer Rod Ramirez

Lifesaving Award : Officer Justin White, Officer Shayla Wallace, Officer Stephen Miolla.

Volunteer promotion : Ray Schwartz to major

The City thanks all our police staff for the work they put in every day of the year.

