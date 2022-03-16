ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Dwayne Haskins signs one-year RFA tender with Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne Haskins isn't quite ready to give up on the chance to potentially become the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger even if he will be up against it later this year.

Per Teresa Varley of the Steelers' website, Haskins signed his one-year restricted free agent tender on Wednesday ahead of the start of the new league year. Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the Steelers placed the tender on Haskins earlier this week and would've received a first-round pick had any other team looked to put pen to paper on a deal with the 15th selection of the 2019 draft.

Haskins famously flamed out with the newly-named Washington Commanders in less than two full NFL seasons but found a second life for his career when the Steelers signed him in January 2021. He saw no action in his first campaign with Pittsburgh and appeared to be second on the depth chart this winter when general manager Kevin Colbert told reporters last month that career backup Mason Rudolph "would be our starter" if the season began today. That, however, was before the Steelers reportedly agreed to sign signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal.

In total, Haskins has completed 267-of-444 passes (60.1%) for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions since entering the NFL.

