Energy Industry

Eramet, Suez Eye EV Battery Recycling in France by 2024

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - French mining group Eramet said on Wednesday it could develop jointly with Suez a recycling facility in France for electric vehicle batteries by 2024. Eramet, a major producer of nickel and manganese for the steel sector,...

