'Barry' Season 3 First Trailer: Bill Hader Earns a Second Chance at Redemption

By Samantha Bergeson
 14 hours ago

“Everybody deserves a second chance,” but will Barry ( Bill Hader ) ever find his?

Hader stars as the titular former hitman whose acting career is finally finding its footing, while his personal life is still in disarray. Season 3 of HBO ’s hit series “Barry” premieres April 24, and a new teaser shows that Barry is trying even harder to be the version of himself that he’s been striving to embody.

But as ex-boss Fuches (Stephen Root) continues to conspire against Army vet Barry, and acting coach Gene Cousineau ( Henry Winkler ) thinks that Barry is to blame for the death of his police officer girlfriend, the tension will inevitably boil over. Add in Barry’s fraught relationship with fellow acting classmate Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) and a Chechen mob boss (Anthony Carrigan), and Barry’s life is anything but breezy.

Per the teaser, Barry’s forgiveness may have to be earned after all. The official Season 3 description reads: “While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

Showrunner and star Hader previously revealed during the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour that Season 3 will “more than anything show the ramifications of [Barry’s violence],” as reported out of the event by The Hollywood Reporter .

“Even more bad things happen,” Hader said.

Co-creator Alec Berg said, “All of the wreckage of Seasons 1 and 2 that Barry had to do to keep the plates spinning, all goes back to his decision to become an actor. I really enjoy the fact that everything that happens in the show is a consequence of Barry wanting a better life, and every bit of that better life he’s trying to achieve has led to all this chaos.”

“Barry” received 30 Emmy nominations and six wins, including Hader for Best Actor in a Comedy Series and co-star Winkler for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

“Barry” Season 3 premieres Sunday, April 24 on HBO. Watch the teaser trailer below.

