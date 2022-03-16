ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows Marjorie Taylor Greene 'didn't applaud' Zelensky's speech to Congress

By Breanna Robinson
 13 hours ago

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a gripping speech to a joint session of the US Congress amid Russia's offense against Ukraine.

Zelensky's sentiments were met with a standing ovation from the members. But one person, in particular, didn't appear to join along - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

In a Twitter video clip uploaded by MeidasTouch, Greene appeared not to applaud Zelensky following the speech.

"As Zelenskyy is greeted by the US Congress to a standing ovation, Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to applaud and instead appears to grab her cell phone," they captioned the post.

As he finished his speech and the members of Congress gave him a standing ovation, Greene could be seen not clapping. Instead, she picked up her cellphone.

It was at that moment that Greene was moved off-camera. It isn't clear if she tried to clap before or after the period shown in the video.

People in the comments called Greene "disrespectful" and expressed their confusion about how Greene was even elected into office.

Check out those reactions below:




MeidasTouch also shared a clip of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) "scrolling on his iPad" while Zelensky was actually mid- speech.

Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Greene caused a stir on social media.

Earlier this month, she accused the Democratic party of trying to "create happiness" in an attempt to sway voters before midterm elections.

In conversation with Real America's Voice, the far-right conservative Congresswoman said: "You'll know for sure like we've already known along that they're just using Covid for politics and they're very much looking to move on and create happiness going into the midterms because they're scared to death of losing control when everyone goes to vote."

Indy100 reached out to Greene for comment.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

Washington Post

A strange new defense of Trump’s coup effort is both wrong and dangerous

Ever since Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, we’ve heard endless variations of a particularly pernicious claim: Trump and many GOP voters really believed the election was stolen from him. This helps explain the ferocity of the Jan. 6 violence, we’ve been told, even if it doesn’t justify it.
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
The Independent

Voices: Hillary Clinton is back, whether you like it or not — and Trump certainly doesn’t

Those suffering from shouty-septuagenarian burnout will be unhappy to hear that it’s 2016 all over again. Hillary Clinton is making speeches, and Donald Trump is insisting that she’s responsible for a political scandal that’s “bigger than Watergate”. In a tantrum that’s largely been ignored by the non-Fox media, the former president has insisted repeatedly that Clinton spied on his White House and tried to frame him as a Russian asset. “Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y,” Clinton tweeted in response to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin fully loses her patience with Fox’s Ukraine punditry

Among the many times in which punditry can go very wrong, few rank as high as wartime. And nothing demonstrates that better than some corners of Fox News right now. Tucker Carlson has spent years suggesting maybe Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad guy. Several of its hosts wagered that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was manufactured to distract from the Biden administration’s domestic political issues — right before Russia actually invaded. A number of its pundits and hosts have seen their statements on issues like sanctions contradicted by the network’s actual reporting on the situation.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Why would Trump want to be president when being a former president is so lucrative?

Will former president Donald Trump run again in 2024? Most observers expect he will, but they should consider an old political maxim: Follow the money. Trump is known for his pursuit of lucre. Many pundits thought his foray into politics in 2015 was primarily a brand awareness exercise to increase demand for the multitude of products that bore his name. Trump even mixed business and politics when he was in office, going so far as to say the United States would host the annual Group of Seveneconomic summit at his Doral golf resort in Florida, before public outcry forced him to reverse course.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
Deadline

Joe Biden’s First State Of The Union Watched By 37M Viewers; Fox News Easily Tops Night Among Cablers & Broadcasters – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:44 PM: There’s still some stragglers like PBS to come in, but right now it looks like Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech was watched by about 37 million people last night. That figure comes from the addition of data from Univision (1.4 million), Newsmax (462,00), CNBC (285,000) and Telemundo (1.2 million) to slightly tweaked results of earlier today from the broadcasters and the cable newsers. At this rate, POTUS’ SOTU looks certain to end up with over 38 million viewers when all the outlets are accounted for. If the final numbers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
