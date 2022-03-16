Boys indoor track and field: 2022 All-County and All-League honors
Here are the All-County and All-League girls indoor track and field honors, selected by the coaches.
All-Bergen County
FIRST TEAM
55m: Fabian France, Bergen Catholic, senior
HH: Max Weinberg, River Dell
200: Souleymane Fall, Bergenfield, senior
400: Robert Tormo, New Milford, senior
600: Thomas Divincent, Ramapo, junior
800: Dylan Decambre, Bergen Tech, junior
1000: Alex Horgan, Ramapo, senior
1600: Sean Fortunato, Ridgewood, senior
3200: Amiri Whittle, Hackensack, senior
Pent.: Connor Munson, Westwood, senior
Shot: Zach Hartung, Saddle Brook, senior
LJ: Tyson Lowe, Fort Lee, senior
TJ: Joshua Yoon, Cresskill, sophomore
PV: Max Zuckerman, Pascack Hills, senior
HJ: Zach Madison, Northern Highlands, junior
4x400 relay: Bergen Catholic (Fabian France, senior; Miles Suitt, senior; Alex Shaia, senior; Joseph Griffith, junior)
4x400 relay: Bergen Tech (Piotr Lesnicki, junior; Raymond Zhang, senior; David Kriz, senior; Dylan Decambre, junior)
4x800 relay: Hackensack (Amiri Whittle, senior; Moses Barrera, junior; Jordan Perdomo, senior; Dylan Guarquila, sophomore)
Large Team of the Year: Ridgewood
Small Team of the Year: Pascack Hills
Coach of the Year: Tom Buono, Northern HIghlands
SECOND TEAM
55m: Allan Hilton Clarke, Bergen Catholic, junior
HH: Red Kossick, Ridgewood, junior
200: Alexander Kislenko, Fair Lawn, senior
400: Saim Syed, Ridgefield Park, senior
600: Liam Schwabik, River Dell, sophomore
800: Moses Barrera, Hackensack, junior
800: Brayden Lowe-Massi, Mahwah, junior
1000: Matthew Malora, Old Tappan, junior
1600: Andrew Kleinman, Demarest, senior
3200: Paul Maguire, Don Bosco, junior
Pent.: Goran Saric, Old Tappan, sophomore
Shot: Daye Karibi-Whyte, Teaneck, senior
LJ: Anthony Holmes, Paramus Catholic, senior
TJ: Nathan Storz, Emerson, senior
PV: Ben Mandler, Pascack Hills, sophomore
HJ: Andrew Tandler, Demarest, junior
4x800 relay: Ramapo (Tommy DiVincent, junior; Alex Horgan, senior; Steven Feehan, senior; Ryan Welch, sophomore)
THIRD TEAM
55m: Dean Park, Fort Lee, senior
HH: Lincoln Sorenson, Demarest, senior
HH: Kyle Case, River Dell, senior
200: Christopher Short, Demarest, junior
400: Shane Jensen, Pascack Hills, senior
600: Corey Sanders, Paramus Catholic, sophomore
1000: Mick Barbi, Ridgewood, senior
1600: Russell Braver, Indian Hills, senior
3200: Aidan Carroll, Glen Rock, senior
Pentathlon: Quinn Siedlicki, Don Bosco, senior
Shot: Daniel Mikay, Demarest, junior
LJ: Kenny Uchida, Tenafly, senior
TJ: Vanton Evans, Dwight Morrow, senior
PV: Luke Gnospelius, Ridgewood, senior
HJ: Connor Havison, Park Ridge, senior
4x400: Ridgewood (Racine Ly, junior; Matt Aono, junior; Mick Barbi, senior; Dexter DeMario, junior, Lucas Barrales, junior)
4x800: Old Tappan (Matthew Malora, junior; Goran Saric, sophomore; Ryan Leocata, senior; Ian McGreevy, senior)
4x800: River Dell (Liam Schwabik, sophomore; Matt McGinnis, junior; Max Emelo, senior; Matt Murray, senior)
HONORABLE MENTION (6.70; 8.15; 23.04; 52.34; 2:02.46; 4:34.12; 10:03.48; 46-0; 5-10; 20-8; 12-6)
Xavier Hayletts, Dyllon Fokouh-Mensah, and Johannes Rivera, Bergenfield; Justin King, Bergen Catholic; David Kriz, Bergen Tech; Ohan Ambartsoumian and Charles Nyfenger, NV/Demarest; Ryan Balsam, Emerson; Devan Wasserman, Glen Rock; Elijah Abaogye, Walter King Jr, and Jordan Perdomo, Hackensack; Evan Morrow, Hasbrouck Heights; Jordan Enigam, Lodi; Jason Ballen and Braden Holm, Midland Park; Dante Lateano, Northern Highlands; Matt Malora, Caleb Park and Nathan Park, NV/Old Tappan; Noah Colette, Paramus Catholic; Matt Aono, Declan Byrne, Dexter DeMarco and DJ Murphy, Ridgewood; Tom DeLorenzo, River Dell; Jake DeJulia, Saddle Brook.
Relays: Bergenfield and NV/Demarest 4-x-400.
All-Passaic County
FIRST TEAM
HH: Daniel Janz, West Milford, senior
55: Elijah Carroll, Eastside, junior
200: Donovan Swasey, Clifton, senior
400: Isaac Diaz, Passaic, junior
800: Jessier Soriano, Passaic Valley, senior
1600: Jacob Heredia, Clifton, senior
3200: Owen Horevay, Lakeland, junior
4x400 relay: Wayne Hills (Austin Knapp, senior; Anthony Munoz, senior; Robert Hughes, senior; Hector Garza, senior)
LJ: Ryan Van Es, Wane Valley, senior
TJ: Mikhai Johnson, Passaic Tech, senior
HJ: Joshua Justin, Passaic Tech, junior
PV: Matthew Minunni, Lakeland, senior
SP: Tanner Christie, West Milford, senior
All-Around: Jayson Harmer, Hawthorne, senior
All-Around: Ben Nelken, Clifton, junior
All-Around: Ryan Pena, Wayne Valley, senior
Coach of the Year: Jacqueline Murphy, Clifton
SECOND TEAM
HH: Colin Madara, West Milford, senior
55: Lucas Hebner, Lakeland, senior
200: Christian Lawton, Passaic Tech, senior
400: Jameil Chalmers, Passaic, junior
800: Anthony Munoz, Wayne Hills, senior
1600: Luis Abreu, Passaic Tech, senior
3200: Nathan Caldwell, Lakeland, junior
4x400 relay: Passaic Tech (Joshua Sparkes, senior; Michael Vargas, sophomore; Kevin Martinez, senior; Luis Abreu, senior)
LJ: Marquan Hinton, Kennedy, junior
TJ: Ethan Schloss, Wayne Valley, senior
HJ: Ruslan Gorter, Eastern Christian, freshman
PV: Ian Spoelstra, Passaic Tech, senior
SP: Winston Calvo, Wayne Valley, junior
All-Around: Tavi Victoria, Passaic Valley, sophomore
All-Around: Christian Grant, Clifton, junior
All-Around: Noah Traverso, West Milford, sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
Chance Blount, Clifton, senior
Kevin Arroyo, Clifton, senior
Amir Smith, Eastside, senior
Aneuris Munoz, Eastside, junior
Luke Parker, Eastern Christian, senior
Daniel Park, Eastern Christian, senior
Alex Robinson, Hawthorne, junior
Luca La Monaca, Hawthorne, junior
Thomas Martin, Kennedy, junior
Angel Oyola, Kennedy, freshman
Owen Gibson, Lakeland, senior
Tyler Gillman, Lakeland, junior
Joshua Manning, Manchester, senior
Darius Justiniano, Manchester, senior
Frank DeCiglie, Passaic Tech, senior
David Jendayi, Passaic Tech, junior
Frank Gonzalez, Passaic, senior
Michael Clark, Passaic, sophomore
Anthony Scielzo, Passaic Valley, senior
Eddionel Gonzalez, Passaic Valley, senior
Gaetano Allegri, Pompton Lakes, senior
Andrew Armstrong, Pompton Lakes, senior
Ricardo Hernandez, Wayne Hills, senior
Logan Ntansah, Wayne Hills, sophomore
Christian Mercado, Wayne Valley, junior
Alan Karwowski, Wayne Valley, junior
Tyler Meier, West Milford, freshman
Emmanuel Acosta, West Milford, senior
All-Big North
United Division
FIRST TEAM
3200M: Paul McGuire, Don Bosco
400M Dash: Alex Shaia, Bergen Catholic
800M Dash: Corey Sanders Jr., Paramus Catholic
200M Dash: Adrian Laing, Paramus Catholic
1600M: Killian Moore, Don Bosco
1600M Relay: Quincy Porter, Bergen Catholic
1600M Relay: Alex Shaia, Bergen Catholic
1600M Relay: Miles Suitt, Bergen Catholic
1600M Relay: Joe Griffith, Bergen Catholic
55M Hurdles: Preston Parham, Paramus Catholic
55M Dash: Fabian France, Bergen Catholic
Shot Put: Yann Silva, St. Joseph
Pole Vault: Colin Salandy, Paramus Catholic
High Jump: Allan Hilton Clarke, Bergen Catholic
Long Jump: Alex Solares, Paramus Catholic
Triple Jump: Noah Collette, Paramus Catholic
All Around: Quincy Porter, Don Bosco
Coach of the Year: Michael Begen, Bergen Catholic
SECOND TEAM
3200M: James Hughes, Bergen Catholic
400M Dash: Jaylen Jefferies, Paramus Catholic
800M Dash: Farrell Kehm, Don Bosco
200M Dash: James Dely, Paramus Catholic
1600M: Gavin Dorfler, Don Bosco
55M Hurdles: Ryan Dormelas, St. Joseph
55M Dash: Ethan Acevedo, Don Bosco
Shot Put: Justin King, Bergen Catholic
Pole Vault: Anthony Holmes, Paramus Catholic
High Jump: Gabe Biedelman, Bergen Catholic
Long Jump: Jason Lessieu, Bergen Catholic
Triple Jump: Zhaire Trinidad, Paramus Catholic
All Around: Quinn Seidlecki, Don Bosco
HONORABLE MENTION
Nick Pesanello, Bergen Catholic
Thomas Petri, Don Bosco
David Estevez, Paramus Catholic
Jayden Jenkins, St. Joseph
American Division
FIRST TEAM
55M Hurdles: O’Dell Holland Fincher, Fort Lee
55M Dash: Dean Park, Fort Lee
3200M: Jorge Urias, Cliffside Park
3200M Relay: Kevin Sun, Fort Lee
3200M Relay: Aiden Sugar, Fort Lee
3200M Relay: Jesse Hirakawa, Fort Lee
3200M Relay: Maxim Kurdimov, Fort Lee
400M Dash: Greg Martirosov, Fort Lee
800M Dash: Saim Syed, Ridgefield Park
200M Dash: Jordan Moorer, Dwight Morrow
1600M: Gerson Gonzalez, Cliffside Park
1600M Relay: Greg Martirosov, Fort Lee
1600M Relay: Alex Oakley, Fort Lee
1600M Relay: Gen Shimizu, Fort Lee
1600M Relay: Kaden Chan, Fort Lee
High Jump: Marvellous Bassey, Dwight Morrow
Long Jump: Tyson Lowe, Fort Lee
Triple Jump: Vanton Evans, Dwight Morrow
Shot Put: Arsham Bayrami, Fort Lee
SECOND TEAM
55M Hurdles: Justin Armwood, Fort Lee
55M Dash: Saundrae Palmer, Dwight Morrow
3200M: Antonio Rinaldi, Cliffside Park
3200M Relay: Noe Pereira, Cliffside Park
3200M Relay: Chris Catalan, Cliffside Park
3200M Relay: Darwin Ruiz, Cliffside Park
3200M Relay: Gerson Gonzlaez, Cliffside Park
400M Dash: Andres Gomez, Cliffside Park
800M Dash: Gen Shimizu, Fort Lee
200M Dash: Kaden Chan, Fort Lee
1600M: Sam Hong, Fort Lee
1600M Relay: Randy Alburez, Cliffside Park
1600M Relay: Oscar Chocoj, Cliffside Park
1600M Relay: Andres Gomez, Cliffside Park
1600M Relay: Noe Pereira, Cliffside Park
Long Jump: Isaiah Findlay, Dwight Morrow
Triple Jump: Taiyi Huang, Fort Lee, Triple Jump
Shot Put: Sebastian Salamah, Fort Lee
HONORABLE MENTION
George Ye, Ridgefield Park
Alex Cho, Fort Lee
Colin Graham, Dumont
Herbert Brown, Dwight Morrow
Brandon Gul, Cliffside Park
National Division
FIRST TEAM
55M Dash: Dylon Fokuoh-Mensah, Bergenfield
200M Dash: Souleymane Fall, Bergenfield
400M Dash: Seth Kaufman, Demarest
800M Dash: Ivan Timochko, Demarest
1600M: Matt Malora, Demarest
3200M: Andrew Kleinman, Demarest
55M Hurdles: Lincoln Sorenson, Demarst
3200M Relay: Michael Pizzella, Pascack Valley
3200M Relay: Patrick Kurtz, Pascack Valley
3200M Relay: Jay Ramirez, Pascack Valley
3200M Relay: Connor Oates, Pascack Valley
1600M Relay: Xavier Hayletts, Bergenfield
1600M Relay: Dyllon Fokouh-Mensah, Bergenfield
1600M Relay: Johannes Rivera, Bergenfield
1600M Relay: Souleymane Fall, Bergenfield
Pole Vault: Caleb Park, Old Tappan
High Jump: Goran Saric, Old Tappan
Long Jump: Kenn Uchira, Tenafly
Triple Jump: Andrew Tandler, Demarest
All-Around: Joshua Carter, Teaneck
Daye Karibe-Whyte, Teaneck
Coach of the Year: Mike Theuerkauf
SECOND TEAM
55M Dash: Chris Short, Demarset
200M Dash: Xavier Hayletts, Bergenfield
400M Dash: Allen Lee, Demarest
800M Dash: Johannes Rivera, Bergenfield
1600M: Jaden Uram, Tenafly
3200M: Jacob Wolmer, Tenafly
55M Hurdles: Kwaku Asante Nkrumah, Teaneck
1600M Relay: Chris Short, Demarest
1600M Relay: Lincoln Sorenson, Demarest
1600M Relay: Kieran Laul, Demarset
1600M Relay: Seth Kaufman, Demarest
Pole Vault: Charlie Nyfenger, Demaret
High Jump: Matt Ruocco, Demarest
Long Jump: Michael Glass, Demarest
Triple Jump: Jack Attali, Demarest
Shot Put: Daniel Mikay, Demaret
HONORABLE MENTION
Casey Symons, Old Tappan
Alex Caba, Teaneck
Brendan Noone, Pascack Valley
Aaron Cruz, Bergenield
Alex Lee, Demarest
Patriot Division
55M Hurdles: Max Weinberg, River Dell, senior
55M Dash: Tom DeLorenzo, River Dell, senior
200M Dash: Sean Langley, River Dell, junior
400M Dash: Will Ginch, River Dell, junior
800M Dash: Shane Jensen, Pascack Hills, senior
1600M: Graham Badenhausen, Ramsey, senior
3200M: Brayden Lowe-Massi, Mahwah, senior
1600M Relay: Shane Jensen, Pascack Hills, senior
1600M Relay: Bradley Merson, Pascack Hills, senior
1600M Relay: Matt Schwartz, Pascack Hills, senior
1600M Relay: Matt Loskin, Pascack Hills, senior
3200M Relay: Max Emelo, River Dell, senior
3200M Relay: Matt Murray, River Dell, senior
3200M Relay: Lucas Lopez, River Dell, freshman
3200M Relay: Matt McGinnis, River Dell, junior
Long Jump: Max Zuckerman, Pascack Hills, junior
Triple Jump: Matt Lokshin, Pascack Hills,senior
High Jump: Connor Munson, Westwood, senior
Shot Put: Bradley Weiner, Ramsey, sophomore
Ben Mandler, Pascack Hills, sophomore
Coach of the Year: Ross Koehler, Pascack Hills
SECOND TEAM
55M Hurdles: Kyle Case, River Dell, senior
55M Dash: Grant Goehrig, Ramsey, junior
200M Dash: Matt Schwartz, Pascack Hills, senior
400M Dash: Bradley Merson, Pascack Hills, senior
800M Dash: Liam Schwabik, River Dell, sophomore
1600M: Max Emelo, River Dell, senior
3200M: Eli Behar, Pascack Hills, senior
1600M Relay: Liam Schwabik, River Dell, sophomore
1600M Relay: Sean Langley, River Dell, junior
1600M Relay: Will Ginch, River Dell, junior
1600M Relay: Matt McGinnis, River Dell, junior
3200M Relay: Eli Behar, Pascack Hills, senior
3200M Relay: Jagjit Ramakrishnan, Pascack Hills, sophomore
3200M Relay: Akul Sethi, Pascack Hills, senior
3200M Relay: Peter Priestner, Pascack Hills, sophomore
Long Jump: George Cabany, River Dell, junior
Triple Jump: Eric Kim, River Dell, junior
High Jump: Marc Nigrelli, Ramsey, junior
Shot Put: Christian Gioffre, River Dell, senior
Pole Vault: Aidan Kim, River Dell, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Ryan Ng, River Dell, senior
Aidan Pisani, Westwood, senior
Zach Ligason, Pascack Hills, junior
Colton MIkolajczuk, Mahwah, senior
Nick Grieco, Ramsey, senior
Independence Division
3200M: Owen Horevay, Lakeland, junior
3200M Relay: Gawad Alhau, Passaic Valley, sophomore
3200M Relay: Jessier Soriano, Passaic Valley, senior
3200M Relay: Basell Dahhan, Passaic Valley, sophomore
3200M Relay: Leith Materi, Passaic Valley, junior
400M Dash: Anthony Scielzo, Passaic Valley, senior
800M Dash: Jessier Soriano, Passaic Valley, senior
200M Dash: Lucas Hebner, Lakeland, senior
1600M: Nathan Caldwell, Lakeland, junior
1600M Relay: Hector Garza, Wayne Hills, senior
1600M Relay: Austin Knapp, Wayne Hills, senior
1600M Relay: Anthony Munoz, Wayne Hills, senior
1600M Relay: Robert Hughes, Wayne Hills, senior
55M Hurdles: Tavi Victoria, Passaic Valley, sophomore
55M Dash: Alexander Kislenko, Fair Lawn, senior
Shot Put: Tanner Christie, West Milford, senior
Pole Vault: Emmanuel Acosta, West Milford, senior
High Jump: Aryan Patel, Wayne Valley, junior
Long Jump: Noah Traverso, West Milford, sophomore
Ryan Van Es, Wayne Valley, senior
All Around: Daniel Janz, West Milford, senior
Coach of the Year: Damiano Conforti, Lakeland
SECOND TEAM
3200M: Owen Gibson, Lakeland, senior
3200M Relay: Nino Funicello, Wayne Valley, senor
3200M Relay: Marcus Soler, Wayne Valley, senior
3200M Relay: Robert Lee, Wayne Valley, senior
3200M Relay: Trey Casey, Wayne Valley, junior
400M Dash: Austin Knapp, Wayne Hills, senior
800M Dash: Ryan Pena, Wayne Valley, senior
200M Dash: Ethan Weiner, Fair Lawn, senior
1600M: Justin Brooks, Fair Lawn, senior
1600M Relay: Jessier Soriano, Passaic Valley, senior
1600M Relay: Tavi Victoria, Passaic Valley, sophomore
1600M Relay: Anthony Scielzo, Passaic Valley, senior
1600M Relay: Leith Matari, Passaic Valley, junior
55M Hurdles: Colin Madera, West Milford, senior
55M Dash: Liam McGinty, Lakeland, junior
Shot Put: Winston Calvo, Wayne Valley, junior
Pole Vault: Matthew Minunni, Lakeland, senior
High Jump: Jake Spear, Lakeland, sophomore
Long Jump: Ethan Schloss, Wayne Valley, senior
Triple Jump: Logan Ntansah, Wayne Hills, sophomore
All-Around: Ricardo Hernandez, Wayne Hills, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Kyle Keyes, Lakeland, sophomore
Avery Vallarta, Wayne Hills, sophomore
Chrsitian Mercado, Wayne Valley, junior
Daniel Bennett, Passaic Valley, senior
Tyler Meir, West Milford, freshman
Samuel Steinhart, Fair Lawn, senior
Freedom Division
FIRST TEAM
3200M: Sean Fortunato, Ridgewood,senior
3200M Relay: Moses Barrera, Hackensack, junior
3200M Relay: Jordan Perdomo, Hackensack, senior
3200M Relay: Dylan Guarquila, Hackensack, sophomore
3200M Relay: Amiri Whittle, Hackensack, senior
400M Dash: Dhylan MacLaren, Northern Highlands, senior
800M Dash: Thomas DiVincent, Ramapo, junior
200M Dash: Michael Samarro, Ramapo, sophomore
1600M Dash: Alex Horgan, Ramapo, senior
1600M Relay: Dexter DeMarco, Ridgewood, junior
1600M Relay: Mick Barbi, Ridgewood, senior
1600M Relay: Racine Ly, Ridgewood, junior
1600M Relay: Lucas Barrales, Ridgewood, junior
55M Hurdles: Matt Aono, Ridgewood, junior
55M Dash: Michael Braun, Northern Highlands, junior
Shot Put: Elijah Abaogyne, Hackensack, senior
Pole Vault: Luke Gnospelius, Ridgewood, senior
High Jump: Zach Madison, Northern Highlands, senior
Long Jump: Walter King Jr., Hackensack, senior
Adrian King, Hackensack, sophomore
All Around: Amiri Whittle, Hackensack, senior
Coach of the Year: Josh Saladino, Ridgewood
SECOND TEAM
3200M: Declan Byrne, Ridgewood, senior
3200M Relay: Ryan Welch, Ramapo, sophomore
3200M Relay: Stevie Feehan, Ramapo, senior
3200M Relay: Andrew Messineo, Ramapo, senior
3200M Relay: Willam Walloga, Ramapo, senior
400M Dash: Racine Ly, Ridgewood, junior
800M Dash: Mick Barbi, Ridgewood, senior
200M Dash: Logan Natalie, Hackensack, junior
1600M: Jordan Perdomo, Hackensack, senior
1600M Relay: James Cindrario, Ramapo, junior
1600M Relay: Jayden Onal, Ramapo, junior
1600M Relay: Anthony Giampietro, Ramapo, junior
1600M Relay: Thomas DiVincent, Ramapo, junior
55M Hurdles: Dexter DeMarco, Ridgewood, junior
55M Dash: Tahir Kenyatta, Ridgewood, junior
Shot Put: Carlos Bermudez, Ridgewood, junior
Pole Vault: Ian Kearney, Northern Highlands, junior
High Jump: Tyrone Dickson, Ridgewood, senior
Long Jump: Jack Kinney, Ramapo, freshman
Triple Jump: Maximus Solomon, Hackensack, junior
All Around: Jackson Vogel, Northern Highlands, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Rohan Jha, Ridgewood, senior
Victor Mai, Hackensack, senior
Gabriel Johnson, Northern Highlands, junior
Joey Carollo, Ramapo, senior
Owen Zearfus, Indian Hills, senior
Isaiah Park, Paramus, senior
Liberty Division
FIRST TEAM
3200M: Hisham Ettaybi, Clifton, junior
3200M Relay: Raynier Galvez, Passaic Tech, sophomore
3200M Relay: Joshua Sparkes, Passaic Tech, junior
3200M Relay: David Aguilar, Passaic Tech, junior
3200M Relay: Andrew Aquila, Passaic Tech, sophomore
400M Dash: Isaac Diaz, Passaic, junior
800M Dash: Jacob Heredia, Clifton, senior
200M Dash: Elijah Caroll, Eastside, junior
1600M: Luis Abreu, Passaic Tech, senior
1600M Relay: Dylan Decambre, Bergen Tech, junior
1600M Relay: David Kriz, Bergen Tech, senior
1600M Relay: Raymond Zhang, Bergen Tech, senior
1600M Relay: Piotr Lesnicki, Bergen Tech, junior
55M Hurdles: David Kriz, Bergen Tech, senior
55M Dash: Donovan Swasey, Clifton, senior
Shot Put: Frankie Gonzalez, Passaic, senior
Pole Vault: Ian Spoelstra, Passaic Tech, senior
High Jump: Joshua Justin, Passaic Tech, junior
Long Jump: Christian Grant, Clifton, senior
Mikhai Johnson, Passaic Tech, senior
All Around: Ben Nelken, Clifton, junior
Coach of the Year: Jackie Murphy, Clifton
SECOND TEAM
3200M: Harrison Schimpf, Clifton, junior
3200M Relay: Josue Xochipa, Clifton, junior
3200M Relay: Raphael Cabanilla, Clifton, junior
3200M Relay: Sahil Khan, Clifton, senior
3200M Relay: Shivan Mehta, Clifton, junior
400M Dash: Piotr Lesnicki, Bergen Tech, junior
800M Dash: Dylan Decambre, Bergen TEch, junior
200M Dash: Jameil Chalmers, Passaic, junior
1600M: Hazael Perez, Passaic, senior
1600M Relay: Joshua Sparkes, Passaic Tech, junior
1600M Relay: Keyonte Buffaloe, Passaic Tech, junior
1600M Relay: Michael Vargas, Passaic Tech, sophomore
1600M Relay: Kevin Martinez, Passaic Tech, senior
55M Hurdles: Jordan Lawton, Passaic Tech, sophomore
55M Dash: Ben Nelken, Clifton, junior
Shot Put: Michael Clark, Passaic, sophomore
Pole Vault: Joe Tufano, Bergen Tech, senior
High Jump: David Jendyi, Passaic Tech, junior
Long Jump: Marquan Hinton, Kennedy, senior
Triple Jump: Chance Blount, Clifton, senior
All Around: Marquan Hinton, Kennedy, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Aneuris Munoz, Eastside, junior
Thomas Martin, Kennedy, junior
Diego Payares, Passaic, junior
Raymond Zhang, Bergen Tech, senior
Esmeidy Ortiz, Passaic Tech, freshman
Lamar Olive, Clifton, freshman
