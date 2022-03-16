El Paso, orange barrel city and a call to support UTEP coaches and players: Letters to the Editor

El Paso, orange barrel city

When driving thru different areas of the city at different times of the day, I've been encountering signs stating road closed to traffic, detours, right lane closed and left lane closed. I find myself driving thru an obstacle course of orange cones and barrels. Not to mention the encountering of countless potholes. Several weeks later when returning to these same areas, they remain the same. Most of the time, workers are nowhere to be seen. May I suggest that a giant billboard be placed along I-10 stating, "Welcome to El Paso-Home of the orange cone and orange barrel city." Somewhere in between, you can add the word pothole.

Robert Moralez

East El Paso

Support UTEP coaches, players

UTEP Sports has been exciting to follow these days! We should all be proud of Jim Senter and our outstanding coaches. We should especially be proud of Dana Dimel and Joe Golding for the fine job they are doing in making UTEP Sports relevant again, in light of the arduous task that was facing them. A big ‘abrazo’ and a big thank you to everyone connected with UTEP Sports. Now El Pasoans should go to the games and give our players all the support they deserve for a great effort.

James Salome

West El Paso

Support increase in foreign aid funding

According to the United Nations, over 2.5 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee into neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria, resulting in one of the fastest-growing refugee crises Europe has seen since World War II. An additional two million Ukrainians have been displaced throughout the country, in dire need of humanitarian assistance as their resources rapidly deplete.

By the end of this conflict, millions of Ukrainians will be living in destitution, and all over the world, we have observed how violent conflicts fuel poverty. The destruction of vital infrastructure and institutions, forced displacement, and the breakup of social networks and communities, as well as the destruction of assets, leaves people in war-torn countries without access to food, shelter, health, and social services. So, before this war concludes, the rest of the world needs to prepare for and address these impending consequences.

But our response should not only assist the Ukrainians who will inevitably end up living in extreme poverty; it should also help other people living in these conditions around the globe. The United States should dramatically increase funding for the International Affairs Budget and pass legislation that will invest in programs intended to improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable populations. Please call or email your representatives today and let them know you support an increase in foreign aid funding.

Caleb Lahr

West El Paso

El Paso’s future is in the classrooms

I recently read that El Paso’s high school graduates forgo $8 billion in lifetime earnings every year by not completing a college degree. The COVID-19 pandemic and related learning losses will make things worse. We need educators, community leaders, and afterschool programs alike to come together and help students recover.

The Boys and Girls Club of El Paso has long been a place for students to learn, grow, and develop their full potential. We are proud of our long history of working with students. We are proud to support educators and community leaders to ensure El Paso students have the resources they need to succeed in school, enroll in college, and graduate on time.

El Paso’s future is in the classrooms across the region. We owe it to our students and ourselves to help them live up to their potential and obtain a college degree.

Tony Tomasheski

CEO, Boys and Girls Club of El Paso

Central El Paso

Keep the Saturday paper

I recently read that you are considering doing away with the Saturday edition. Please do not, no one wants this. What we want is a newspaper we can relax with on the weekends after a busy week, looking at computer screens all day. As an alternative, do away with the magazine you publish several times a year. It does not appear to be popular, or something most readers even look at. Keep the Saturday paper, people want that more than an e-edition.

Jessica Pollock

Northeast El Paso