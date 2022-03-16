ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What is Purim?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Orri Benatar
KFOR
KFOR
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZDL7_0ehCJnem00

( WCMH ) — The Jewish holiday of Purim begins at sundown on Wednesday and will conclude at sundown on Thursday. Not sure what the holiday is about? Here is an explanation.

Purim commemorates the saving of the Jewish people by Queen Esther and her cousin and adoptive father, Mordecai, in Persia from Haman, an official of the Persian Empire in what is estimated to be around the fifth century B.C., who plotted to kill all the Jews in the empire.

The name Purim has Persian origins and means “lots.” The naming of the holiday comes from a section of the Book of Esther in which Haman drew lots to determine what date all the Jews in Persia would be killed.

The biblical story for the holiday of Purim is the Book of Esther , known as the Scroll of Esther, which recounts the events in Persia that led to the saving of the Jewish people, with Queen Esther convincing Persia’s King Ahasuerus to stop Haman’s plot.

Historic Oklahoma Theatre looks to be reimagined for future generations

The observance of the holiday is preceded by the Fast of Esther. Traditionally, Jews aged 13 and over fast from dusk until dawn before the beginning of Purim.

The fast is said to be observed in recognition of an event in the Book of Esther in which Queen Esther and the Jewish community fasted for three days before she approached King Ahasuerus to reveal her Jewish identity to him and save them from Haman’s decree.

The Scroll of Esther is read twice on Purim — the evening the holiday begins and the following morning. During the chanting of the story in synagogue, congregants in costumes shake noisemakers while jeering every time Haman’s name is mentioned.

Speaking of costumes, a common Purim tradition is to dress up in a costume during the whole day. While there is no single explanation of why people dress up for the holiday, multiple explanations for the custom are discussed, including the miracle of Purim being disguised in regular events rather than overt miracles from God.

Other observances for the holiday include giving gift baskets of food to friends, donating to the poor, and having a festive meal.

Beloved Stillwater school custodian surprised in cafeteria by former students

The most common food made and eaten for Purim is a cookie called a Hamantaschen. The cookie is shaped like a triangle and has a middle filling. The most common fillings are fruit jelly, poppy seeds, or chocolate.

The reason for the triangle shape is uncertain , but multiple explanations point to a legend that Haman wore a hat with three corners, and biting into the cookie signifies the defiance of his decree.

Purim is a unique holiday in the Jewish calendar not only for its fun and festive traditions; it is also one of the few holidays in the Jewish calendar that has no mention in the five books of the Torah and the Book of Esther is among two books in the entire Jewish Bible where God’s name is never mentioned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system for Thursday! Here’s the Severe Storm Risk.

Our next storm system moves in Thursday. Here’s the latest severe storm risk outlook from the Severe Storms Forecast Center. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe t’storms for portions of Texas and Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and evening. The storm system is still a couple days away and depending on the track of the storm, how much moisture arrives from the Gulf Coast this forecast will change up. Right now the main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The most likely area to watch is Southern OK and North Texas where higher instability could increase the threat. Stay tuned for updates! #okwx.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alissa Rose

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Book Of Esther#Fast Of Esther#Wcmh#Jewish#Persian
The US Sun

Why do people wear ashes on their forehead for Ash Wednesday?

ASH Wednesday comes the day after Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as Pancake Day. The day is celebrated as it is of huge importance to Christians across the globe. Ash Wednesday, also known as the Day of Ashes, is thought to have first been observed during the papacy of Gregory the Great, who was Pope from 590-604 and marks the first day of Lent and it is TODAY (March 2, 2022).
RELIGION
Carla Paton

The history of Easter and the pagan goddess Ēostre

OstaraEduard Ade, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The history of Easter is deeply rooted in the history of Ēostre, a pagan goddess celebrated by the Saxons during the month of April. Her feast day was marked by fertility rites and the giving of eggs, which represented new life. It is thought that Ēostre was eventually absorbed into the Christian tradition, and her name was given to the Easter holiday. Some believe that the Easter bunny is also a remnant of Ēostre's worship, as she was often depicted with rabbits or hares. While we may not know everything about this ancient goddess, her legacy can still be seen in modern Easter celebrations!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
KFOR

Winter Weather Advisory continues for much of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 PM Friday for most of Oklahoma. Single-digit windchills are being reported in much of the state. Windchill is the measure of the rate of heat loss from skin that is exposed to the air, so bundle up if you must be outside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Getting more from of the Bible

As I read through the Old Testament of the Bible, I find myself in the book of Exodus. When I read, I am eager to gather what I can from stories like this one:. What does this teach me about God? The Bible is actually how we learn God’s will and recognize His voice when He speaks to us. This is a primary way of developing a closer, two-way relationship with God. It is His Word, after all.
RELIGION
The Brunswick News

Purim honors Jewish survival

It all began at a Persian feast. The King Ahasuerus (or Xeres I in Greek) was holding one of his popular banquets, providing all the food — and especially all the drinks — that the men of his kingdom could imbibe. Likewise, his queen, Queen Vashti, was entertaining the ladies of the land in a separate part of the palace.
RELIGION
Mashed

Why People Eat Hamantaschen For Purim

Hamantaschen are inextricably linked with the festivities of Purim, which will be observed between the sunset of March 16 and through the 17th. The name directly translates as Haman's pockets and are eaten as a sign of disrespect to Haman who wanted to wipe out the Jewish people, per Food and Wine. Specifically, you are supposed to be biting into Hamans favorite hat, which the three cornered pastry resembles.
FESTIVAL
WWLP 22News

Making Hamantashen and learning about Purim

(Mass Appeal) – The Jewish holiday of Purim is celebrated on March 16th and 17th this year and with many Jewish holidays, food is an integral part. Esther Kosofsky from the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy is here to talk about it.
RELIGION
KFOR

KFOR

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy